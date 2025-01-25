Prezzo di Takamaka (TKG)
Il prezzo attuale di Takamaka (TKG) oggi è 1.6 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di TKG a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Takamaka:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 12.50K USD
- Takamaka la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.31%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TKG in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Takamaka a USD è stata $ +0.00487343.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Takamaka in USD è stata di $ -0.1082624000.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Takamaka in USD è stata di $ -0.1410972800.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Takamaka in USD è stata di $ -0.6982911690872228.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00487343
|+0.31%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.1082624000
|-6.76%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.1410972800
|-8.81%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.6982911690872228
|-30.38%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Takamaka: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.01%
+0.31%
-20.23%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Our blockchain provides native support for two crypto coins. TKG which is a normal, variable value crypto currency like ETH or ADA, that is used for governance as well as paying transaction fees. Half of the TKG supply was introduced in the first block of the blockchain and the remaining half is to be mined through the creation of blocks that are set to be generated every 30 seconds. The second crypto coin is TKR(Takamaka Red) which is a stable coin. All the supply of TKG was created in the first block of the blockchain and cannot be generated anymore through mining or any other means. Blocks are generated by the mining nodes who in turn are decided by the amount of TKG that it’s holders have staked on the individual mining nodes or mining pools. The staking process functions as a voting process in which the stakeholders decide the nodes that will be enabled in the creation of blocks for an epoch. Epochs are time sections of 24000 slots each and every slot is 30 seconds. A slot is the window of time in which a mining node may generate a block and transmit it to the rest of the network. Only the nodes that have been assigned a certain slot may create a block in that timeframe. Blocks created by anyone else would be discarded as invalid. At the beginning of every new epoch, coins paid as fees for the inclusion of transactions in a given block are divided between the node and the stakeholders who voted the node that created that block on a 20/80 basis, where 20% of the coinbase for the generation of the block and the fees for including transactions are given to the node and the remaining 80% go to the stakeholders and are divided amongst them proportionately to their respective amount of stakes. Staking on a node does not freeze that amount and it can be freely used. Stakes for the next epoch are calculated by the balances available at the end of the first third of the current epoch.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
