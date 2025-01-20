Prezzo di Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM)
Il prezzo attuale di Tajir Tech Hub (TJRM) oggi è 0.102441 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 91.92M USD. Il prezzo di TJRM a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Tajir Tech Hub:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 414.41K USD
- Tajir Tech Hub la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +6.89%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 897.14M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TJRM in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TJRM.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Tajir Tech Hub a USD è stata $ +0.0066021.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Tajir Tech Hub in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Tajir Tech Hub in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Tajir Tech Hub in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.0066021
|+6.89%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Tajir Tech Hub: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.52%
+6.89%
--
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Empowering Global Trade with AI and Blockchain. TJRM is more than just a cryptocurrency; it is a complete ecosystem that connects businesses to the blockchain and crypto world. Here's a summary of what we offer: Decentralized Wallet: TJRM will provide a decentralized wallet for acquiring, sending, and receiving digital currencies. Central Trading Platform (TajirCrypto.com): This platform allows for trading and exchanging digital currencies with fiat currencies, offering prizes and rewards to traders. Tajir Cards: These are ATM cards that let you withdraw your cryptocurrency and pay anywhere in the world. Users also enjoy discounts and rewards when using these cards for purchases. Letter of Guarantee Service: This system helps traders worldwide with importing and exporting goods. Payments are only released when the buyer confirms the goods meet the agreed specifications. Payments are only issued when the buyer confirms that the goods have arrived in compliance with the agreed specifications. A specialized team will follow up on this process to ensure its smoothness with a strategy that guarantees the rights of all parties quickly and at reduced costs through blockchain technology and agents working with us in various countries around the world. Tajir GPT AI Program: This AI-based program offers free advice and step-by-step guidance to TJRM holders on how to start or solve problems in their projects. Educational Courses: Free courses for TJRM holders and paid courses on topics related to trading, commerce, and investment for both beginners and experts. Educational Games: Tajir Media aims to educate future generations about trade and economics through entertaining and educational games where TJRM is used as the in-game currency. Product Digitization: An innovative method to track goods and products digitally from manufacturing to end consumer, preventing fraud, forgery, and imitation. This method is expected to be widely adopted by global brands. Profit Sharing & Governance: TJRM holders can stake their tokens to earn a share of the project's profits and losses. Holders also have voting rights on critical project decisions via a special voting page.
