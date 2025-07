Informazioni su Sygnum FIUSD Liquidity Fund FIUSD

This project focuses on the tokenization of Fidelity International's Money Market Fund by Sygnum Bank, specifically the Fidelity Institutional Liquidity Fund (ILF) USD Fund Class G Acc. Sygnum Bank is the token issuer of the above mentioned.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.sygnum.com/