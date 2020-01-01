Economia del token di SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech.
This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens.
Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes.
The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends.
So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per SWAGGY (SWAGGY), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di SWAGGY (SWAGGY): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di SWAGGY (SWAGGY) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token SWAGGY che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token SWAGGY possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di SWAGGY, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token SWAGGY!
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.