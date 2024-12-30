Prezzo di SWAGGY (SWAGGY)
Il prezzo attuale di SWAGGY (SWAGGY) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 14.81K USD. Il prezzo di SWAGGY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SWAGGY:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.49K USD
- SWAGGY la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -15.34%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.98M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SWAGGY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SWAGGY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SWAGGY a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SWAGGY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SWAGGY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SWAGGY in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-15.34%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-99.42%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SWAGGY: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.81%
-15.34%
-95.80%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Ah, SWAGGY, the Husky with more followers than some small countries have citizens. This isn't just any dog; SWAGGY is the canine equivalent of a rock star who decided to trade in his guitar for a blockchain. With over 7 million TikTok fans, SWAGGY has transcended mere pet stardom to become a digital icon, now venturing into the wild west of cryptocurrency with his very own memecoin on Solana. It's like if Lassie got into fintech. This memecoin, let's call it $SWAG, isn't just about making a quick buck (or should I say, bone?). It's about bringing the global community of dog lovers together on X, where they can bark about the latest trends, share adorable doggy pics, and discuss why their pets should be the next memecoin. It's a digital dog park where the currency is not just likes and treats but $SWAG tokens. Imagine this: You're scrolling through X, and instead of the usual political rants or cat memes, you're greeted by posts from SWAGGY enthusiasts discussing the merits of a Husky-led economy. It's a place where "ruff" translates to "bull run," and every time SWAGGY does something mildly impressive, like catching a frisbee or wearing a new bow tie, his token's value spikes. The genius of SWAGGY's memecoin isn't just in its adorable mascot but in its community. Here, every dog lover feels like they're part of something bigger than just their daily walk. They're part of a movement, a pack if you will, where the only thing more valuable than the memecoin is the shared love for our four-legged friends. So, if you're looking for investment advice (which I'm not qualified to give, but hey, humor me), consider this: SWAGGY isn't just a pet; he's a cultural phenomenon with a tail. And in the world of memecoins, that might just be the ultimate bull case. Remember, in this market, you've got to believe in the bark before you can see the bucks.
