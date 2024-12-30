Prezzo di SuiStarFish (SSF)
Il prezzo attuale di SuiStarFish (SSF) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 47.44K USD. Il prezzo di SSF a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SuiStarFish:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 2.68 USD
- SuiStarFish la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -3.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 10.00B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SSF in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SSF.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SuiStarFish a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SuiStarFish in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SuiStarFish in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SuiStarFish in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-3.40%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+105.21%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+57.19%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SuiStarFish: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-3.40%
-13.19%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
SuiStarFish, a meme coin poised to make waves in the cryptocurrency realm, is more than just a digital asset. It's a vibrant community united by a shared love for the blockchain and a desire to inject a dose of fun and camaraderie into the often-serious world of crypto. Imagine a starfish, adrift in the vast ocean, its tiny body dwarfed by the towering sharks and whales. Yet, despite its small size, the starfish perseveres, navigating the treacherous currents with grace and resilience. This is the spirit of SuiStarFish: a small but mighty community that refuses to be intimidated by the larger players in the crypto market. SuiStarFish's mission is to create a welcoming and inclusive space for crypto enthusiasts of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned investor or just dipping your toes into the world of digital assets, there's a place for you in the SuiStarFish community. Together, we'll explore the seven oceans of the blockchain, from the depths of decentralized finance to the heights of non-fungible tokens. One of the key features of SuiStarFish is its commitment to community-driven development. The roadmap for the project is shaped by the input and ideas of its members, ensuring that the coin's growth aligns with the desires and needs of its supporters. This democratic approach fosters a sense of ownership and empowers the community to play an active role in the project's success. Beyond its community-centric focus, SuiStarFish also boasts a strong emphasis on fun and entertainment. The project's playful branding and engaging social media presence create a lighthearted and enjoyable atmosphere for participants. From meme contests to giveaways, there's always something exciting happening in the SuiStarFish community. As the starfish navigates the ocean, it encounters various challenges and obstacles. Similarly, SuiStarFish will face its share of hurdles as it grows and evolves. However, just as the starfish perseveres through adversity, the SuiStarFish community is determined to overcome any obstacles that may arise. SuiStarFish is more than just a meme coin; it's a movement that aims to bring joy, community, and innovation to the world of cryptocurrency. Join us on this exciting adventure as we explore the seven oceans of the blockchain together. Let's prove that even the smallest creatures can make a big splash!
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 SSF in AUD
A$--
|1 SSF in GBP
￡--
|1 SSF in EUR
€--
|1 SSF in USD
$--
|1 SSF in MYR
RM--
|1 SSF in TRY
₺--
|1 SSF in JPY
¥--
|1 SSF in RUB
₽--
|1 SSF in INR
₹--
|1 SSF in IDR
Rp--
|1 SSF in PHP
₱--
|1 SSF in EGP
￡E.--
|1 SSF in BRL
R$--
|1 SSF in CAD
C$--
|1 SSF in BDT
৳--
|1 SSF in NGN
₦--
|1 SSF in UAH
₴--
|1 SSF in VES
Bs--
|1 SSF in PKR
Rs--
|1 SSF in KZT
₸--
|1 SSF in THB
฿--
|1 SSF in TWD
NT$--
|1 SSF in CHF
Fr--
|1 SSF in HKD
HK$--
|1 SSF in MAD
.د.م--