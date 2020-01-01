Economia del token di Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Informazioni su Strawberry Elephant صباح الفر
Yo, check it out! Real Strawberry Elephant, we're talkin' 'bout the realest thing out there. This ain't your average crypto, folks; it's the "صباح الفرولة," aka the Mornin' of Strawburry. And guess what? This strawburry elephant is on the move!
Strawburry Elephant, the smartest red crypto creature ya ever seen. And we can't forget about our buddy "ميمي مضحك" (funny Mimi) – keepin' things fun and lighthearted in our community.
But hold up, here's the real deal: Zero tax, contracts renounced, and liquidity burned foreva'. We're talkin' 'bout 100% of the supply sent straight to Uniswap, and that LP? Yep, it's burnt to a crisp. This token is all 'bout the community, baby!
Imagine rollin' through strawburry fields, sneakin' your way to success – that's the vibe here. Real Strawburry Elephant ain't just a token; it's a journey. So, stay tuned as we welcome this charmin' crypto character into the wild world of digital assets!
What makes this project even more excitin' is its commitment to innovation. Real Strawburry Elephant is more than a meme coin; it's a game-changer. The team behind RSE is dedicated to pushin' the boundaries of what's possible in the crypto space.
With groundbreaking features on the horizon, RSE is set to revolutionize how we interact with cryptocurrencies, all while maintainin' its signature whimsical charm.
In a crypto world filled with uncertainty, Real Strawburry Elephant is a breath of fresh air. It's the perfect blend of entertainment and financial opportunity, appealin' to both seasoned investors and newcomers alike.
So, whether you're a crypto enthusiast or just someone lookin' to have a little fun while makin' gains, keep an eye out for the Real Strawburry Elephant. This project is 'bout to take the crypto scene by storm, and you won't wanna miss out on the adventure! 🍓🐘💰
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Strawberry Elephant (صباح الفر) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token صباح الفر che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token صباح الفر possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di صباح الفر, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token صباح الفر!
Previsione prezzi di صباح الفر
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi صباح الفر? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di صباح الفر combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.