Informazioni su Soley SOLEY

Soley ($SOLEY) is a meme token on the Solana blockchain representing the spirit of bullish momentum across the ecosystem. Inspired by the imagery of a charging bull, $SOLEY embodies a community-driven movement to "Make Sol Bullish Again." The project was launched with no presale, no team allocation, and no promises of utility—just pure meme culture and viral community energy. $SOLEY’s goal is to unite Solana users through humor, symbolism, and collective speculation, encouraging engagement through memes, charts, and community content.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.soleyonsol.com/