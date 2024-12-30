Prezzo di Skycoin (SKY)
Il prezzo attuale di Skycoin (SKY) oggi è 0.05044 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.13M USD. Il prezzo di SKY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Skycoin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.26 USD
- Skycoin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -12.80%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 22.31M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SKY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SKY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Skycoin a USD è stata $ -0.00740445358540079.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Skycoin in USD è stata di $ -0.0069709441.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Skycoin in USD è stata di $ +0.0106691646.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Skycoin in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00740445358540079
|-12.80%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0069709441
|-13.82%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0106691646
|+21.15%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Skycoin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.24%
-12.80%
-13.48%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Skycoin Platform is the most advanced blockchain platform in the world. Developed by early contributors to both Bitcoin and Ethereum, Skycoin’s platform is completely secure, infinitely scalable, and ISP independent. It uses its own specific distributed consensus algorithm, called Obelisk, instead of other commonly used algorithms like proof of work (POW) and proof of stake (POS). Obelisk uses the concept of ‘web of trust dynamics’ which distributes influence over the network and makes consensus decisions depending upon the influence score of each node. Each node subscribes to a select number of other network nodes, and the density of a node’s network of subscribers determines its influence on the network. Skycoin is very fast. With transaction speeds close to 2 seconds and no transaction fees it can rival any other cryptocurrency on the market as a payment method. The transaction costs of Skycoin are covered by Coin Hours. This is value paid to Skycoin holders for each hour they hold a Skycoin. Skycoin is against charging transaction costs and mining incentives as it only drives up the costs of the network. The biggest benefit of Skycoin is that it is energy efficient due to the Web-of-Trust social proof. It can even run on a 30-watt cell phone processor making it great for mobile payments. Centralization becomes less of an issue when anyone can participate in the blockchain. Sia stores tiny pieces of your files on dozens of nodes across the globe. This eliminates any single point of failure and ensures highest possible uptime, on par with other cloud storage providers. A major goal of Skycoin is to promote actual usage of cryptocurrency rather than speculation. Skywire, the flagship application of Skycoin, has the ambitious goal of decentralizing the internet at the hardware level and is about to begin the testnet in April. However, this is just one of the many facets of the Skycoin ecosystem. Skywire will not only provide decentralized bandwidth but also storage and computation, completing the holy trinity of commodities essential for the new internet. Skycoin also has its own ICO platform called Fiber, their own deterministic programming language, CX, derived from Golang, a private decentralized messenger system called Sky-Messenger, and a decentralized social media platform, BBS. Here is another way to think of Skycoin: An open-source, community-owned, hardware-based peer to peer internet designed from first principles and leveraging the incentive system of the blockchain.
