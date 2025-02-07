Prezzo di Shila Inu (SHIL)
Il prezzo attuale di Shila Inu (SHIL) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di SHIL a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Shila Inu:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 87.89 USD
- Shila Inu la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -4.93%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SHIL in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SHIL.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Shila Inu a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Shila Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Shila Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Shila Inu in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-4.93%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-42.46%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-45.55%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Shila Inu: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.60%
-4.93%
-25.17%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Once upon a time there lived a young couple, Shiba and Shina. They had a vision of bringing cryptocurrency to the world. So they decided to have a baby, whom they named Shila. Raising her was hard work but rewarding, for Shila immediately took to technology and all things crypto-related. By the age of five she could be found programming on her parent’s computers late into the night. Shila always asked questions, and with each answer uncovered more mysteries about how the currency works. She quickly outpaced her parents in understanding wallets, blockchains, consensus algorithms and mining rigs - it seemed like no matter what she did she seemed to instantly understand the concept behind it. When she was just ten years old, Shila decided that it was time to start introducing people around the world to cryptocurrency and teaching them how it works. At first her parents were worried that this was too much responsibility for someone so young; while they believed in her capabilities deeply they didn’t want her to go head first into such an unknown field without any guidance or help from experienced professionals. Nevertheless, being a determined youth she found ways around such resistance and established an online school giving free classes on how use crypto safely and securely. Though many were unaware of who she truly was at first (noting only that she went by “CryptoKiddo”), as word of mouth spread word of her unique teaching style soon spread around the globe; something magical happened as each day more people signed up for her classes eager to learn all they could. While her classes initially taught basics such as balance transfer techniques and wallet set up processes, soon enough participants adopted increasingly ambitious projects – teaching others building smart contracts or coding custom decentralized applications! As people began using these newfound skills in real world situations, though initially scared at what lay ahead Shila eventually realized that de
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
