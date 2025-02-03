Prezzo di SERBIAN DANCING LADY (СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ)
Il prezzo attuale di SERBIAN DANCING LADY (СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di SERBIAN DANCING LADY:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 9.98 USD
- SERBIAN DANCING LADY la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di СЕРБСКАЯЛЕ.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di SERBIAN DANCING LADY a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SERBIAN DANCING LADY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SERBIAN DANCING LADY in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di SERBIAN DANCING LADY in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-9.95%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-25.35%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di SERBIAN DANCING LADY: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+2.34%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The Serbian Dancing Lady crypto project delves deep into the fascinating, mysterious, and eerie folklore of Serbia. Stemming from an incident that supposedly took place on 26th September 1998, the lore caught attention once more when a video surfaced in 2019 depicting a woman, allegedly brandishing a knife, dancing eerily through the streets of Serbia. The legend is twofold; on one hand, she is associated with Mira, a woman who would run in front of cars and pedestrians with threats, and on the other hand, she is known as "The Dancing Shadow" – a love-stricken spirit roaming the Serbian countryside with a morbid prediction for those who encounter her. The crypto project uses this legend as its backdrop, intertwining the ethereal and mysterious with the modern world of cryptocurrency. Those interested can easily purchase the $сербскаяледи token using Ethereum, ensuring they adjust the slippage to a minimum of 3%. With its unique theme and intriguing backstory, the Serbian Dancing Lady project offers a fresh and captivating approach to the world of crypto tokens.
