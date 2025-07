Informazioni su Seedify NFT Space SNFTS

SNFTS is the utility token created by Seedify and is the core token for Seedify's NFT ecosystem. The token will enable its holder to dive deep into the NFT ecosystem created by Seedify, that has an NFT Launchpad and an NFT Marketplace where the holders will enjoy unique conditions when purchasing their NFTs.

Sito web ufficiale: https://snfts.seedify.fund/