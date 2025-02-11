Prezzo di Seahorses (SEAH)
Il prezzo attuale di Seahorses (SEAH) oggi è 0.111105 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di SEAH a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Seahorses:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 25.55 USD
- Seahorses la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di SEAH in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di SEAH.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Seahorses a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seahorses in USD è stata di $ -0.0001159936.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seahorses in USD è stata di $ -0.0340294504.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Seahorses in USD è stata di $ -0.08454261710499007.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0001159936
|-0.10%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0340294504
|-30.62%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.08454261710499007
|-43.21%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Seahorses: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
0.00%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Seahorses (SEAH) is a blockchain gaming and NFT project designed to empower its community with innovative utility features. Inspired by the mystical creatures of the sea, Seahorses serves as both a gaming platform and an NFT marketplace. Seahorses : Dive into an immersive NFT gaming metaverse where players can explore enchanting underwater realms, embark on epic quests, and engage in thrilling battles. Neptune's Treasure: Unlock the potential of decentralized finance (DeFi) with a suite of financial products and services tailored to the Seahorses community, including lending, staking, and yield farming. Seahorses Marketplace: Discover and trade unique digital collectibles, artworks, and merchandise in a vibrant NFT marketplace curated exclusively for Seahorses enthusiasts. Seahorses Academy: Expand your knowledge and skills with educational resources, tutorials, and workshops offered by the Seahorses Academy, empowering users to become experts in blockchain gaming and NFTs. Led by the Seahorses Guardians, the community behind Seahorses is dedicated to fostering a welcoming and inclusive environment for enthusiasts and newcomers alike. With a commitment to innovation and community engagement, Seahorses aims to revolutionize the intersection of blockchain, gaming, and NFTs.
|1 SEAH in AUD
A$0.17665695
|1 SEAH in GBP
￡0.088884
|1 SEAH in EUR
€0.1066608
|1 SEAH in USD
$0.111105
|1 SEAH in MYR
RM0.4955283
|1 SEAH in TRY
₺4.0042242
|1 SEAH in JPY
¥16.91795835
|1 SEAH in RUB
₽10.6238601
|1 SEAH in INR
₹9.6372477
|1 SEAH in IDR
Rp1,821.3931512
|1 SEAH in PHP
₱6.46075575
|1 SEAH in EGP
￡E.5.6041362
|1 SEAH in BRL
R$0.6399648
|1 SEAH in CAD
C$0.15888015
|1 SEAH in BDT
৳13.4948133
|1 SEAH in NGN
₦166.57417125
|1 SEAH in UAH
₴4.63196745
|1 SEAH in VES
Bs6.6663
|1 SEAH in PKR
Rs30.99940605
|1 SEAH in KZT
₸56.22690735
|1 SEAH in THB
฿3.78756945
|1 SEAH in TWD
NT$3.64757715
|1 SEAH in CHF
Fr0.10110555
|1 SEAH in HKD
HK$0.86550795
|1 SEAH in MAD
.د.م1.11438315