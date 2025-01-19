Prezzo di Rorschach (ROR)
Il prezzo attuale di Rorschach (ROR) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ROR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Rorschach:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 4.62 USD
- Rorschach la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.90%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ROR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ROR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Rorschach a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Rorschach in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Rorschach in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Rorschach in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.90%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-13.82%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-8.15%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Rorschach: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-1.90%
+1.31%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Rorschach is a token launched as a test of the WAGMI deployer that quickly became an experimental community token on Base network bootstrapped on Farcaster with the goal of helping to give a voice to builders, artists, and creators. In the first 24 hours we gained 150 community members who are all looking to make a difference for "the nobodies", an affectionate term for people with smaller voices on social media who have something to offer to the world of crypto and just need an amplifier to get their ideas out to the world. Through a series of experiments on social media, the Rorschach community is finding ways to help elevate each other and the broader community. The first experiment is having artists submit a Rorschach or Base themed piece which we list to mint on the project's Zora collection. Artists choose the mint price, 90% goes to the artist and 10% goes to buy back ROR tokens using a Splits distributor contract. The community and dev help share that artists work and the rest of their portfolio, with the goal of getting their work seen by the world. Rorschach was fair launched on WAGMI with 100% of the tokens put into liquidity and no allocations for team members or other people. Everyone who bought Rorschach on the ground floor did so because they wanted a sense of community and believed in the project. At the time of writing, 11.06% of the supply was burned by community members who purchased the tokens themselves in the first 24 hours of trading. Further burns may be done if they are determined to be in line with community goals.
