$0.00035963
+5.00%(1D)

Prezzo di RoOLZ (GODL) oggi

Il prezzo attuale di RoOLZ (GODL) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 188.08K USD. Il prezzo di GODL a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di RoOLZ:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- RoOLZ la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.08%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 522.99M USD

Andamento dei prezzi di RoOLZ (GODL) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.

Oggi$ 0+5.08%
30 giorni$ 0-45.40%
60 giorni$ 0-48.07%
90 giorni$ 0--

Analisi del prezzo di RoOLZ (GODL)

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.02457733
$ 0.02457733$ 0.02457733

-0.07%

+5.08%

+14.17%

Informazioni sul mercato di RoOLZ (GODL)

$ 188.08K
$ 188.08K$ 188.08K

--
----

522.99M
522.99M 522.99M

Che cos'è RoOLZ (GODL)

## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.

Risorsa RoOLZ (GODL)

Economia del token di RoOLZ (GODL)

Comprendere l'economia del token di RoOLZ (GODL) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token GODL!

Le persone chiedono anche: altre domande riguardo a RoOLZ (GODL)

