Prezzo di RoOLZ (GODL)
Il prezzo attuale di RoOLZ (GODL) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 188.08K USD. Il prezzo di GODL a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di RoOLZ:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- RoOLZ la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +5.08%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 522.99M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di GODL in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di GODL.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di RoOLZ in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+5.08%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-45.40%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-48.07%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di RoOLZ: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.07%
+5.08%
+14.17%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
## What is RoOLZ? RoOLZ Studios is combining the fast growing Anime Market, with short-form Mobile Videos and Mobile Apps on TON and Telegram. As a studio, RoOLZ has produced online Series with 3B+ views on socials. This year, its NFT collection (#10 all-time on GetGems) and Anime Series (20M+ Views) was released. RoOLZ’ TON-native app has 10M+ active users. RoOLZ is just the start. Fuelled by their mission to change entertainment, together, they are building a fan-owned entertainment studio where fans and creators collaborate and share in the success backed by the $GODL Token. $GODL is the Token that the community uses to decide on what RoOLZ produces as a studio. Imagine a future where Entertainment is more than just “watching”, where you own, play, produce and get rewarded in $GODL. The $GODL token is used for: Voting on and producing multi-content, participatory entertainment High quality, integrated, content with massive opportunity for monetisation Fast production of high-quality content due to our studio background In-App Staking and Rewards B2B Sponsorships and Ads ## How Many $GODL Tokens Are There in Circulation? The $GODL Token was listed on November 7, 2024 with a total supply of 800,000,000 tokens. A large portion of the token is in the hands of the community and unlocked at the Token Generation Event (36%). ### Who Are the Founders of RoOLZ? RoOLZ is led by a CEO with a Venture Capital background who recognized a unique gap in his portfolio, inspiring him to build the organization (RoOLZ Studio) himself. As an investor and advisor in the TON ecosystem, he’s well-versed in leveraging current market opportunities. The CTO brings expertise from SDAO and SingularityNET, while the Head of Content, founder of Atrium.Art, adds creative depth. With a team experienced in TON, Telegram, and startup growth, RoOLZ has a strong foundation to fulfill its mission of reshaping entertainment. ### Where Can I Buy $GODL? $GODL is available for trading on KuCoin, MEXC, BitGet and Gate.io.
Comprendere l'economia del token di RoOLZ (GODL) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token GODL!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
