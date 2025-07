Informazioni su Rigby The Cat RIGBY

Rigby The Cat is a meme coin on the Solana blockchain, inspired by a cat that gained fame through viral TikTok and Instagram videos. Launched in 9th march, it leverages Solana’s fast, low-cost transactions to unite a community of fans and crypto enthusiasts. With a total supply of 998.13 million tokens, Rigby The Cat embodies the playful charm of its namesake and fosters a decentralized following.

Sito web ufficiale: https://pump.fun/coin/H4kzQgCg24JyDNBVEgQy3VZXUorBuXkwQuW5bx4ypump