$0.00016697
$0.00016697$0.00016697
0.00%(1D)

Il prezzo attuale di Reign of Terror (REIGN) oggi è 0.0001669 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di REIGN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Reign of Terror:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.07 USD
- Reign of Terror la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.08%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD

Andamento dei prezzi di Reign of Terror (REIGN) in USD

Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0000345290.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0000549404.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0001217767349722293.

PeriodoVariazione (USD)Variazione (%)
Oggi$ 0-0.08%
30 giorni$ -0.0000345290-20.68%
60 giorni$ -0.0000549404-32.91%
90 giorni$ -0.0001217767349722293-42.18%

Analisi del prezzo di Reign of Terror (REIGN)

Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Reign of Terror: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:

$ 0.00016653
$ 0.00016653$ 0.00016653

$ 0.00016745
$ 0.00016745$ 0.00016745

$ 0.0137847
$ 0.0137847$ 0.0137847

-0.10%

-0.08%

+0.65%

Informazioni sul mercato di Reign of Terror (REIGN)

Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

$ 0.07
$ 0.07$ 0.07

0.00
0.00 0.00

Che cos'è Reign of Terror (REIGN)

What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes. What makes your project unique? - Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles - Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins - Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission - Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace - PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice What can your token be used for? - Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards - Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards - Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game - Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain - Stake for multiple in-game benefits

Risorsa Reign of Terror (REIGN)

REIGN in valute locali

1 REIGN in AUD
A$0.00026704
1 REIGN in GBP
0.00013352
1 REIGN in EUR
0.000158555
1 REIGN in USD
$0.0001669
1 REIGN in MYR
RM0.000732691
1 REIGN in TRY
0.005970013
1 REIGN in JPY
¥0.025894535
1 REIGN in RUB
0.016354531
1 REIGN in INR
0.014450202
1 REIGN in IDR
Rp2.691935107
1 REIGN in PHP
0.009756974
1 REIGN in EGP
￡E.0.008381718
1 REIGN in BRL
R$0.000976365
1 REIGN in CAD
C$0.000240336
1 REIGN in BDT
0.02026166
1 REIGN in NGN
0.259160651
1 REIGN in UAH
0.007013138
1 REIGN in VES
Bs0.0095133
1 REIGN in PKR
Rs0.046501678
1 REIGN in KZT
0.086163794
1 REIGN in THB
฿0.005629537
1 REIGN in TWD
NT$0.005482665
1 REIGN in CHF
Fr0.00015021
1 REIGN in HKD
HK$0.001298482
1 REIGN in MAD
.د.م0.001669