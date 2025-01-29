Prezzo di Reign of Terror (REIGN)
Il prezzo attuale di Reign of Terror (REIGN) oggi è 0.0001669 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di REIGN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Reign of Terror:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.07 USD
- Reign of Terror la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.08%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di REIGN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di REIGN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0000345290.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0000549404.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reign of Terror in USD è stata di $ -0.0001217767349722293.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.08%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000345290
|-20.68%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0000549404
|-32.91%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.0001217767349722293
|-42.18%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Reign of Terror: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.10%
-0.08%
+0.65%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Experience the cyberpunk world of Reign of Terror through three thrilling games: Awakening for unlocking vaults and win huge prizes, Uprising for leveling up and fusing agents to access higher rarities, and the full game: the premiere XCOM meets MMORPG-style tactical RPG where you establish your cyberpunk stronghold with your various squads of agents each with special skills and classes. What makes your project unique? - Participate in escalating tactical and strategic turn-based battles - Level up and ascend your agents to gain new powers and skins - Collect agents and run the right squad for the right mission - Craft weapons, items and equipment and use or sell them on the marketplace - PvP in asynchronous combat with matchmaking History of your project. [DONE] November 8 - NFT PFP Genesis Drop on Fractal [DONE] November 14 - NFT PFP Community Reveal [DONE] November 29 - Reign of Terror: Awakening Released [DONE] February 16 - First Launchpad Sales with StarLaunch and Solanium [DONE] April 12 - TGE + $REIGN Token Listing What’s next for your project? [End April] Awakening Vault Challenge (Community Board Game w/ Grand Prizes) - currently in testnet [Late May] Uprising (Web3 3D Free-to-Play RPG) [Q3 2023] Reign of Terror (SRPG Game 3 within the Reign of Terror World) Public Vertical Slice What can your token be used for? - Stake your NFTs in RoT: Awakening for Intel to run missions as well as participating in our large community map full of rewards - Fuse your agents and gear in RoT: Uprising to increase their rarities for increased power and rewards - Participate in a full in-game economy in our full game - Fuse agents and items together on chain to increase both its rarity and power on chain - Stake for multiple in-game benefits
