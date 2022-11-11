Economia del token di Regent Coin (REGENT)
Informazioni su Regent Coin REGENT
What is the project about? Regent is a simple utility token created with an existence on Binance Smart Chain! As the name suggests, this token encompasses the entire crypto universe in one circle. It can be used to transact directly among the users. It is available on DEX and CEX platforms. The token has been curated in such a way that it solves multi purposes in one go! The primary function being paying for different kinds of transactions flawlessly. Regent is not restricted to any particular domain, it can be utilised for all sorts of online payments.
What makes your project unique? Regent coin is the most trending utility token! It has dealt with the major issues of distinguishing between utility tokens and normal tokens very well. By putting across all the points and properties of basic utility tokens and compiling them all into the most profitable results of the crypto world, Regent has simplified the whole utility coin scenario for you.
History of your project. Regent coin launched on PinkSale at a price of 10 cents on Nov 11, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), and sale ends on Nov 18, 2022 (9:00AM GMT), Acceptable currencies is BNB and the token for Sale is 29,00,000 REGENT, anyone can buy REGENT COIN on the top cryptocurrency exchanges for trading in REGENT COIN stock are currently LBank, Coinsbit, and PancakeSwap v2 (BSC). Also in its journey, it touched the rate of 6$+, and also our project is audited by CertiK
What’s next for your project? Our forthcoming strategy involves leveraging Regent for seamless transactions on various e-commerce platforms, enabling users to purchase goods, book tickets, order food, and much more. Additionally, we have ambitious plans to introduce our proprietary crypto ATM and establish our own blockchain network, among other endeavors, as part of our broader objectives.
What can your token be used for? Our versatile Regent token holds universal utility, spanning from seamless bill payments to convenient ticket booking.
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di Regent Coin (REGENT)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per Regent Coin (REGENT), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Economia del token di Regent Coin (REGENT): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di Regent Coin (REGENT) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token REGENT che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token REGENT possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di REGENT, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token REGENT!
Previsione prezzi di REGENT
Vuoi sapere dove potrebbe dirigersi REGENT? La nostra pagina di previsione dei prezzi di REGENT combina sentiment di mercato, trend storici e indicatori tecnici per offrire una visione lungimirante.
Perché dovresti scegliere MEXC?
MEXC è uno dei principali exchange di criptovalute al mondo, apprezzato da milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. Che tu sia un principiante o un professionista, MEXC è la tua strada più semplice per le crypto.
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.