Prezzo di Reddit (REDDIT)
Il prezzo attuale di Reddit (REDDIT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di REDDIT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Reddit:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 581.75 USD
- Reddit la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.26%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di REDDIT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di REDDIT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Reddit a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reddit in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reddit in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Reddit in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-0.26%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-23.36%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-25.34%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Reddit: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-0.26%
-10.43%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? $REDDIT is a community driven memecoin supported by redditors and the crypto community. Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Reddit having more than 50 million daily active users, the recent run on social media tokens and organic support from huge influencers, the $REDDIT coin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere and is set to follow the likes of $SHIB and $DOGE. What makes your project unique? Reddit and memecoins are inseparable. With Support from huge influencers the prestigious memecoin has become the talk of many people in the cryptosphere. History of your project. $REDDIT was created and inspired by the largest internet forum in the world. We thrive on community and the stats speak for themselves. Reddit has 52 million daily active users. Reddit has over 430 million monthly active users. Reddit has raised a total of $1.3 billion in funding. Reddit is worth $10 billion. 52 million daily active users access Reddit. 25% of US adults use Reddit. Reddit was ranked the 9th most popular social media app in the US. 48% of Reddit visitors are in the US. What’s next for your project? Complete and total market domination and community growth. $REDDIT has proven to be something that will withstand the test of time and with the communities support, the possibilities are endless. We will explore all avenues of growth for the future. What can your token be used for? As of now $REDDIT is purely a meme token that can be utilized as a representation of the largest community in the World. In the future the possibilities are endless for use-case.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 REDDIT in AUD
A$--
|1 REDDIT in GBP
￡--
|1 REDDIT in EUR
€--
|1 REDDIT in USD
$--
|1 REDDIT in MYR
RM--
|1 REDDIT in TRY
₺--
|1 REDDIT in JPY
¥--
|1 REDDIT in RUB
₽--
|1 REDDIT in INR
₹--
|1 REDDIT in IDR
Rp--
|1 REDDIT in PHP
₱--
|1 REDDIT in EGP
￡E.--
|1 REDDIT in BRL
R$--
|1 REDDIT in CAD
C$--
|1 REDDIT in BDT
৳--
|1 REDDIT in NGN
₦--
|1 REDDIT in UAH
₴--
|1 REDDIT in VES
Bs--
|1 REDDIT in PKR
Rs--
|1 REDDIT in KZT
₸--
|1 REDDIT in THB
฿--
|1 REDDIT in TWD
NT$--
|1 REDDIT in CHF
Fr--
|1 REDDIT in HKD
HK$--
|1 REDDIT in MAD
.د.م--