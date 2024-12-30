Prezzo di Qudefi (QUDEFI)
Il prezzo attuale di Qudefi (QUDEFI) oggi è 0.05911 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 5.91M USD. Il prezzo di QUDEFI a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Qudefi:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 996.25 USD
- Qudefi la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.48%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 100.00M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di QUDEFI in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di QUDEFI.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Qudefi a USD è stata $ -0.00029038473539941.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Qudefi in USD è stata di $ -0.0218911697.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Qudefi in USD è stata di $ -0.0049221428.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Qudefi in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00029038473539941
|-0.48%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0218911697
|-37.03%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0049221428
|-8.32%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Qudefi: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.09%
-0.48%
-10.47%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
About QuLabs QuLabs wants to empower crypto investors on their journey to financial freedom through advanced AI-driven technology and strategic partnerships. We are creating an ecosystem that tackles the challenges in the crypto space with a transparent, regulated, and straightforward approach. The QuLabs ecosystem is made up of three parts: QuSoft, the FinTech entity behind QuLabs, has developed and deployed the software that forms the foundation of our core operations. This robust technology supports the key QuEx, the a regulated, Swiss-based centralized exchange (CEX) whose initial focus will be our unique, proprietary autonomous wealth management tool, and building out the features you would expect from a top-tier exchange. $QUDEFI, the native token that powers the QuEx ecosystem, offering holders exclusive access features and benefits across the platform and weekly USDT rewards. How was QuLabs established? The founders of the QuLabs ecosystem have an extensive background in FinTech, having previously founded a successful web2 software solutions company. QuSoft was born from the web2 tech, and empowers professional investors in the ever-evolving financial services industry through their partnerships with major financial institutions; licensing them advanced trading software, AI-powered risk management tools, and bridge API solutions. As they have been tested and proven in institutional environments, these technologies generate consistent revenue streams for QuSoft and its shareholders. What makes QuEx unique? We’re building a regulated platform that ensures security, transparency, and seamless integration between digital and traditional finance, providing investors with safe, sustainable ways to grow their wealth while bridging these two worlds effectively. QuEx’s proprietary solution, virtual asset management, combines the best of traditional finance with advanced crypto technology to provide users with cutting-edge strategies and AI-driven asset management, all within a secure and regulated environment. This empowers users to achieve consistent, sustainable returns while minimizing risk. Designed as a fully regulated CEX, QuEx offers a wide array of services with complete compliance and transparency. This secure platform will provide confidence and security, and open up new opportunities for users, allowing them to participate in managed investment strategies previously reserved for institutional clients. What utility does $QUDEFI have? $QUDEFI holders receive two valuable types of benefits without having to lock up or stake their tokens. The first being weekly USDT rewards. QuSoft’s monthly revenue is partially distributed to $QUDEFI holders in the form of ETH or stablecoins, based on the proportion of tokens held. This passive reward structure enables holders to benefit from established revenue streams. The second is exclusive access to unique products and services for $QUDEFI token holders. When our QuEx platform becomes available to the public, clients who wish to enjoy additional access and benefits should maintain a specified balance of the $QUDEFI token.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 QUDEFI in AUD
A$0.094576
|1 QUDEFI in GBP
￡0.0466969
|1 QUDEFI in EUR
€0.0561545
|1 QUDEFI in USD
$0.05911
|1 QUDEFI in MYR
RM0.2642217
|1 QUDEFI in TRY
₺2.0824453
|1 QUDEFI in JPY
¥9.327558
|1 QUDEFI in RUB
₽6.236105
|1 QUDEFI in INR
₹5.0474029
|1 QUDEFI in IDR
Rp953.3869633
|1 QUDEFI in PHP
₱3.422469
|1 QUDEFI in EGP
￡E.3.0057435
|1 QUDEFI in BRL
R$0.3658909
|1 QUDEFI in CAD
C$0.0851184
|1 QUDEFI in BDT
৳7.0731026
|1 QUDEFI in NGN
₦91.6429618
|1 QUDEFI in UAH
₴2.4832111
|1 QUDEFI in VES
Bs3.01461
|1 QUDEFI in PKR
Rs16.473957
|1 QUDEFI in KZT
₸30.979551
|1 QUDEFI in THB
฿2.0138777
|1 QUDEFI in TWD
NT$1.9399902
|1 QUDEFI in CHF
Fr0.053199
|1 QUDEFI in HKD
HK$0.4586936
|1 QUDEFI in MAD
.د.م0.597011