Informazioni sui prezzi di Quantum Swap (QSWAP) (USD)
Intervallo di variazione dei prezzi nelle 24 ore:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Min sulle 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
Max sulle 24h
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
$ 0.00108259
$ 0.00108259$ 0.00108259
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
+0.03%
-0.01%
-21.99%
-21.99%
Il prezzo in tempo reale di Quantum Swap (QSWAP) è --. Nelle ultime 24 ore, QSWAP ha oscillato tra un minimo di $ 0 e un massimo di $ 0, evidenziando una volatilità di mercato attiva. Il prezzo più alto di sempre di QSWAP è $ 0.00108259, mentre il suo prezzo più basso di sempre è $ 0.
In termini di performance a breve termine, QSWAP è variato del +0.03% nell'ultima ora, del -0.01% nelle 24 ore e del -21.99% negli ultimi 7 giorni. Questo fornisce una rapida panoramica delle ultime tendenze dei prezzi e delle dinamiche di mercato su MEXC.
Informazioni sul mercato di Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
$ 301.96K
$ 301.96K$ 301.96K
--
----
$ 301.96K
$ 301.96K$ 301.96K
10.00B
10.00B 10.00B
9,999,999,695.445187
9,999,999,695.445187 9,999,999,695.445187
L'attuale capitalizzazione di mercato di Quantum Swap è $ 301.96K, con un volume di trading nelle 24 ore di --. La fornitura circolante di QSWAP è 10.00B, con una fornitura totale di 9999999695.445187. La sua valutazione completamente diluita (FDV) è $ 301.96K.
Cronologia dei prezzi di Quantum Swap (QSWAP) USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Quantum Swap a USD è stata $ 0. Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Quantum Swap in USD è stata di $ 0. Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Quantum Swap in USD è stata di $ 0. Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Quantum Swap in USD è stata di $ 0.
Periodo
Variazione (USD)
Variazione (%)
Oggi
$ 0
-0.01%
30 giorni
$ 0
-46.52%
60 giorni
$ 0
-54.38%
90 giorni
$ 0
--
Che cos'è Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
What is the project about?
Quantum Network is a blockchain platform designed to enhance the scalability, efficiency, and interoperability of digital transactions across multiple blockchain ecosystems. At its core, Quantum Network aims to address some of the fundamental challenges facing the blockchain industry today, including high transaction fees, slow transaction speeds, and the complexities of interacting across different blockchain platforms.
What makes your project unique?
1. AI-Driven Transaction Cost Optimization
Quantum Network uses artificial intelligence to dynamically adjust transaction costs. This AI system analyzes network congestion and user behavior patterns to optimize fees in real-time. By leveraging AI, Quantum ensures that transaction costs are kept at a minimum while maintaining fast processing times, which is crucial for user satisfaction and network scalability.
2. Solana Integration for Cross-Chain Swaps
Quantum Network includes integration with Solana, one of the fastest blockchains, known for its high throughput and low transaction costs. This integration allows users of Quantum Network to perform cross-chain swaps using Solana’s blockchain, which significantly enhances the speed and reduces the cost of transactions, especially for users looking to interact with decentralized applications (dApps) and services outside the Ethereum ecosystem.
3. Layer 2 Solutions
Quantum Network implements advanced Layer 2 solutions to address the common scalability issues associated with many blockchains. By processing transactions off the main chain (Layer 1), Quantum Network ensures faster transaction speeds and lower fees, significantly improving throughput without compromising on security.
History of your project.
Fairly new launch, has only been out 104 days, and has amassed over $100k volume on both DEX and CEX
What’s next for your project?
Layer 2 Blockchain testnet release (under development)
What can your token be used for?
1. Transaction Fees
Tokens can be used to pay for transaction fees on the network. This includes fees for token swaps, smart contract executions, and other on-chain activities. Using the native token for fee payments incentivizes holding and using the token, as it is often required to interact with the platform.
2. Governance
Token holders can participate in the governance of the network, which includes voting on proposals for upgrades or changes to the system. This democratic approach allows token holders to influence the direction of the network's development, policy changes, and feature implementations.
3. Staking
Tokens can be staked by users to participate in the network's security and consensus mechanisms. Staking typically involves locking up a certain amount of tokens to support network operations, such as validating transactions or creating new blocks if the network uses a Proof of Stake (PoS) or similar consensus model. Stakers often receive rewards in the form of additional tokens.
4. Liquidity Provision
Tokens can be used to provide liquidity in decentralized exchanges (DEXs) or liquidity pools within the Quantum Network ecosystem. Liquidity providers often benefit from earning a portion of the transaction fees generated from the trading activity involving their provided liquidity.
5. Incentive Mechanisms
Tokens can be used to incentivize various behaviors within the ecosystem, such as rewarding users for adding content, participating in certain network activities, or promoting the network. These incentives help build a more active and engaged community.
6. Reward Distribution
In the context of Quantum Network's usage fees structure, tokens might be redistributed to holders as part of a reward system, where holders receive a percentage of the transaction fees or other earnings generated by the platform. This can include buyback and burn mechanisms to reduce supply and potentially increase token value, or direct distributions that reward long-term holders and users.
7. Access to Services
Tokens might grant holders access to premium features or services within the Quantum Network ecosystem, such as advanced trading capabilities, early access to new tools, or enhanced data services.
8. Interoperability and Cross-Chain Functionality
In a network designed for cross-chain interoperability, the native token can play a crucial role in facilitating and simplifying transactions across different blockchains, acting as a bridge or intermediary for value transfer.
Quanto varrà Quantum Swap (QSWAP) in USD domani, la prossima settimana o il prossimo mese? Quale potrebbe essere il valore dei tuoi asset Quantum Swap (QSWAP) nel 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, o anche tra 10 o 20 anni? Utilizza il nostro strumento di previsione dei prezzi per esplorare le previsioni a breve e lungo termine per Quantum Swap.
Comprendere l'economia del token di Quantum Swap (QSWAP) può fornire una visione più approfondita del suo valore a lungo termine e del suo potenziale di crescita. Da come vengono distribuiti i token a come è gestita la fornitura, l'economia del token rivela la struttura fondamentale dell'economia di un progetto. Scopri subito l'ampia economia del token QSWAP!
Le persone chiedono anche: altre domande riguardo a Quantum Swap (QSWAP)
Quanto vale oggi Quantum Swap (QSWAP)?
Il prezzo in tempo reale di QSWAP in USD è 0 USD, aggiornato in tempo reale con gli ultimi dati di mercato.
Qual è il prezzo attuale da QSWAP in USD?
Il prezzo attuale di QSWAP in USD è $ 0. Consulta Convertitore MEXC per una conversione accurata dei token.
Qual è la capitalizzazione di mercato di Quantum Swap?
La capitalizzazione di mercato per QSWAP è $ 301.96K USD. Capitalizzazione di mercato = prezzo attuale × fornitura circolante. Indica il valore di mercato totale e la posizione in classifica del token.
Qual è la fornitura circolante di QSWAP?
La fornitura circolante di QSWAP è 10.00B USD.
Qual è stato il prezzo più alto di sempre (ATH) di QSWAP?
QSWAP ha raggiunto un prezzo ATH di 0.00108259 USD.
Qual è stato il prezzo più basso di sempre (ATL) di QSWAP?
QSWAP ha visto un prezzo ATL di 0 USD.
Qual è il volume di trading di QSWAP?
Il volume di trading in tempo reale nelle 24 ore per QSWAP è -- USD.
QSWAP salirà quest'anno?
QSWAP potrebbe salire quest'anno a seconda delle condizioni di mercato e degli sviluppi del progetto. Consulta la previsione del prezzo di QSWAP per un'analisi più approfondita.
Ultimo aggiornamento della pagina: 2025-10-26 06:02:44 (UTC+8)
Disclaimer
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio.
Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
