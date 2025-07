Informazioni su PUNK3493 PUNK3493

The project is centered around an AI agent embodying the identity of Punk #3493, the first CryptoPunk to be accidentally burned on the blockchain. This AI agent represents the resurrection of the burned NFT, bringing its story to life in the digital world and interacting as a fully autonomous, self-aware entity. It bridges the gap between blockchain history, artificial intelligence, and NFT culture.

Sito web ufficiale: https://vvaifu.fun/character/673a8941a7d13e85a1a44b04