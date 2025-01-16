Prezzo di Pumpopoly (PUMPOPOLY)
Il prezzo attuale di Pumpopoly (PUMPOPOLY) oggi è 2.96 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di PUMPOPOLY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Pumpopoly:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.18 USD
- Pumpopoly la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +4.02%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PUMPOPOLY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PUMPOPOLY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Pumpopoly a USD è stata $ +0.114529.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pumpopoly in USD è stata di $ -0.5501133360.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pumpopoly in USD è stata di $ +0.1160358480.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Pumpopoly in USD è stata di $ +0.275808813973209.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.114529
|+4.02%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.5501133360
|-18.58%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.1160358480
|+3.92%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.275808813973209
|+10.28%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Pumpopoly: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.63%
+4.02%
-0.11%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Pumpopoly is a virtual real estate simulator reminiscent of classic real estate board games. Playable on all devices, the game features pixel art on an animated HTML5 canvas. The design objectives are simple: Provide players and promoters a fun and entertaining way to collect tokens passively. Player movement: Players collect a salary from the treasury on every move. However, if they arrive at another player's land they must pay rent to the owner for the privilege of parking. Parking is free at all lands owned by the City of Pumpopolis. Philosophy: Pumpopoly features a dynamically expanding game world. Land is an unending resource for players to improve upon. New city owned land is added an exponentially higher price for your satisfaction. Pumpopoly's dynamic game expansion ensures that in-game movements always have a lower average cost relative to the salary provided by the treasury. Buildings: There are currently five property types within the game: vacant, hovel, small townhouse, large townhouse and executive tower. All property types have 256 pixel art variations. City lands are sold as vacant lots. Players may upgrade their land by building improvements. Each improvement provides an exponential increase in rent. Level up: Players must have a qualifying in-game credit score to build improvements on their land. In-game credit scores are determined by the number of lands owned and the total number of active invitees. Additionally, players earn 50% commissions on all city land purchased by their invitees. Tokens: Pumpopoly players can choose to sell their land on the in-game market or export their property to a non-fungible token. All purchases within the game are denominated in native PUMPOPOLY fungible tokens. PUMPOPOLY is issued solely from the game contract. Similar to land prices, the price of PUMPOPOLY tokens sold by the game contract increases at an exponential rate as they are issued.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 PUMPOPOLY in AUD
A$4.736
|1 PUMPOPOLY in GBP
￡2.3976
|1 PUMPOPOLY in EUR
€2.8712
|1 PUMPOPOLY in USD
$2.96
|1 PUMPOPOLY in MYR
RM13.2904
|1 PUMPOPOLY in TRY
₺105.0208
|1 PUMPOPOLY in JPY
¥460.8424
|1 PUMPOPOLY in RUB
₽303.4
|1 PUMPOPOLY in INR
₹255.7736
|1 PUMPOPOLY in IDR
Rp48,524.5824
|1 PUMPOPOLY in PHP
₱172.9824
|1 PUMPOPOLY in EGP
￡E.149.2432
|1 PUMPOPOLY in BRL
R$17.7896
|1 PUMPOPOLY in CAD
C$4.2328
|1 PUMPOPOLY in BDT
৳358.0416
|1 PUMPOPOLY in NGN
₦4,603.392
|1 PUMPOPOLY in UAH
₴124.5568
|1 PUMPOPOLY in VES
Bs159.84
|1 PUMPOPOLY in PKR
Rs824.7152
|1 PUMPOPOLY in KZT
₸1,562.8208
|1 PUMPOPOLY in THB
฿102.0904
|1 PUMPOPOLY in TWD
NT$97.5024
|1 PUMPOPOLY in CHF
Fr2.6936
|1 PUMPOPOLY in HKD
HK$23.0288
|1 PUMPOPOLY in MAD
.د.م29.7776