Prezzo di Portal Network Token (POE)
Il prezzo attuale di Portal Network Token (POE) oggi è 0.726822 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di POE a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Portal Network Token:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 104.04 USD
- Portal Network Token la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.73%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di POE in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di POE.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Portal Network Token a USD è stata $ -0.0127971851656082.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Portal Network Token in USD è stata di $ -0.2206111187.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Portal Network Token in USD è stata di $ -0.2922687904.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Portal Network Token in USD è stata di $ -0.432682238501243.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0127971851656082
|-1.73%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.2206111187
|-30.35%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.2922687904
|-40.21%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.432682238501243
|-37.31%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Portal Network Token: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.04%
-1.73%
-2.81%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
In simple words the aim of the project can be formulated as follows: to create an effective business model for the development of charging infrastructure for electric vehicles in Russia and other countries, to form a community and to make profit together. Today our team is one of the best in Russia in terms of production, installation, and operation of charging stations. We have developed a whole line of our own products that implement all the main protocols, and we also have our own application. Our stations are certified by the Ministry of Industry and Trade and are installed throughout the territory of Russia. Our specialists also participate in the work of the relevant ministries as consultants. Many years of experience in this industry have allowed us to develop a very clear understanding of the specifics of the charging stations market in Russia and acquire the necessary competencies for further work. To realize the technical part of the project, we use a token in the TON network. The token emission is tied to the installation of charging stations. Additionally, the token can be "mined" when the station connects to the Portal Network hub. Thus, the charging stations become the objects of extended functionality, performing the primary function of charging electric vehicles and the additional function of mining tokens, which organically allows for multi-level work that contributes to the development of the project as a whole. All the income from the sale of electricity (general network plus mining) is distributed among liquidity holders on DEX.
|1 POE in AUD
A$1.17018342
|1 POE in GBP
￡0.58872582
|1 POE in EUR
€0.69774912
|1 POE in USD
$0.726822
|1 POE in MYR
RM3.26343078
|1 POE in TRY
₺25.70042592
|1 POE in JPY
¥114.92509464
|1 POE in RUB
₽75.952899
|1 POE in INR
₹62.44127802
|1 POE in IDR
Rp11,722.93384266
|1 POE in PHP
₱42.4827459
|1 POE in EGP
￡E.36.76992498
|1 POE in BRL
R$4.4336142
|1 POE in CAD
C$1.03935546
|1 POE in BDT
৳88.1635086
|1 POE in NGN
₦1,123.36881498
|1 POE in UAH
₴30.68642484
|1 POE in VES
Bs38.521566
|1 POE in PKR
Rs202.5652914
|1 POE in KZT
₸382.13393472
|1 POE in THB
฿25.20618696
|1 POE in TWD
NT$23.93424846
|1 POE in CHF
Fr0.66140802
|1 POE in HKD
HK$5.65467516
|1 POE in MAD
.د.م7.29729288