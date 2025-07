Informazioni su Plush Pepe PPEPE

Plush Pepe (PPEPE) is a jetton-based memecoin on the TON blockchain boldly backed by a tweet from Telegram founder Pavel Durov. Featuring a transparent tokenomics framework—3% buy/sell tax, 10% auto‑burn, and 80% rewards in Toncoin to holders—the project incentivizes long-term community participation. Traded on Ston.fi and DeDust, Plush Pepe already boasts nearly 500 holders. Its auto‑burn mechanism reduces circulating supply over time, aligning holder rewards with increased Toncoin utility and scarcity.

Sito web ufficiale: https://plushpepe.org/