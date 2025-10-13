Economia del token di PLURcoin (PLUR)
Economia del token e analisi del prezzo di PLURcoin (PLUR)
Esplora i principali dati di economia del token e prezzo per PLURcoin (PLUR), inclusi capitalizzazione di mercato, dettagli sulla foritura, FDV e cronologia dei prezzi. Scopri il valore attuale e la posizione di mercato del token a colpo d'occhio.
Informazioni su PLURcoin PLUR
PLURcoin is a community-driven cryptocurrency designed to power transactions within the music, entertainment, and festival ecosystems. Built on secure and efficient blockchain technology, PLURcoin enables fast, transparent, and decentralized payments while fostering a global culture of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect (PLUR) — values that have long been the foundation of dance music and festival culture around the world.
At its core, PLURcoin seeks to become the native digital currency of the entertainment industry, particularly within the electronic dance music (EDM) space. The project’s mission is to bring blockchain benefits to real-world communities that gather around music, art, and shared experiences. By offering an efficient and borderless means of payment, PLURcoin aims to make it easier for fans to buy event tickets, merchandise, and artist-related products, while reducing transaction fees and improving accessibility compared to traditional payment methods.
PLURcoin goes beyond just being a payment method — it is designed to create an entire ecosystem where fans, artists, and event organizers can engage in new and meaningful ways. Through the PLUR Wallet, token holders will soon have access to exclusive digital drops from leading EDM artists, including collectibles, unreleased music, and premium content. These initiatives will provide fans with deeper connections to the artists and events they love, while giving creators a new, blockchain-enabled channel to reward their supporters directly.
The project is actively pursuing partnerships with major EDM festivals around the world, seeking to integrate PLURcoin as a native payment solution at live events. This means fans may one day use PLURcoin not only for online purchases but also for on-site transactions, creating a seamless and modern festival experience. The PLURcoin roadmap also envisions community governance features, where token holders will be able to participate in decision-making processes, such as voting on future partnerships, event sponsorships, or charitable initiatives.
PLURcoin’s commitment to transparency, decentralization, and community participation sets it apart from many other cryptocurrencies. A significant portion of the token supply has already been burned to increase scarcity and demonstrate the team’s dedication to long-term value, while a portion of tokens remains locked for charitable purposes aligned with PLUR principles.
In summary, PLURcoin is about much more than cryptocurrency — it is about uniting a global community under a shared ethos of Peace, Love, Unity, and Respect, using blockchain technology to empower fans, artists, and organizers in the modern entertainment landscape.
Economia del token di PLURcoin (PLUR): spiegazioni sulle metriche chiave e casi d'uso
Comprendere l'economia del token di PLURcoin (PLUR) è essenziale per analizzarne il valore, la sostenibilità e il potenziale a lungo termine.
Metriche chiave e come vengono calcolate:
Fornitura totale:
Numero massimo di token PLUR che sono stati o saranno mai creati.
Fornitura circolante:
Numero di token attualmente disponibili sul mercato e in mano al pubblico.
Fornitura massima:
Il limite massimo di quanti token PLUR possono esistere in totale.
FDV (Valutazione completamente diluita):
Calcolato come prezzo attuale × fornitura massima, fornisce una proiezione della capitalizzazione di mercato totale se tutti i token sono in circolazione.
Tasso di inflazione:
Riflette la velocità con cui vengono introdotti nuovi token, incidendo sulla scarsità e sul movimento dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Perché queste metriche sono importanti per i trader?
Elevata fornitura circolante = maggiore liquidità.
Limitata fornitura massima + bassa inflazione = potenziale di rivalutazione dei prezzi a lungo termine.
Trasparente distribuzione dei token = migliore fiducia nel progetto e minor rischio di controllo centralizzato.
Alta FDV con bassa capitalizzazione di mercato attuale = possibili segnali di sopravvalutazione.
Ora che hai compreso l'economia del token di PLUR, esplora il prezzo in tempo reale del token PLUR!
Disclaimer
I dati dell'economia del token presenti in questa pagina provengono da fonti di terze parti. MEXC non ne garantisce l'accuratezza. Ti preghiamo di condurre ricerche approfondite prima di investire.
Ti preghiamo di leggere e comprendere le Condizioni di utilizzo e l'Informativa sulla privacy