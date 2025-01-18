Prezzo di Phore (PHR)
Il prezzo attuale di Phore (PHR) oggi è 0.0012804 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di PHR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Phore:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.00 USD
- Phore la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +16.15%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PHR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PHR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Phore a USD è stata $ +0.00017803.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Phore in USD è stata di $ -0.0000374908.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Phore in USD è stata di $ +0.0008715276.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Phore in USD è stata di $ +0.0004242644184824799.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00017803
|+16.15%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0000374908
|-2.92%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0008715276
|+68.07%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.0004242644184824799
|+49.56%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Phore: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.67%
+16.15%
+104.75%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Grounded in sound technology, Phore is composed of a decentralized blockchain, a network of masternodes, a self-governance system, and several other innovative technologies. In addition to hosting a decentralized marketplace, Phore offers crowdfunding, public and private blockchain services, decentralized applications, all with the help of its utility token, PHR. Phore is a new name in the cryptocurrency market. In fact, it did not have an ICO or pre-sale mining. However, the company has a well-stipulated roadmap for the future. Its most recent progress was the integration of the Phore Blockchain into the marketplace. One of the milestones for 2018 is the activation of Segregated Witness. Phore started out as KryptKoin back in 2014. KryptKoin’s lead developer had to stop the project due to a serious disease. The demise of KryptKoin was followed by the creation of Phore in 2017. Phore’s blockchain system operates on the Proof of Stake (PoS) protocol for the purpose of mining. Users are rewarded on the basis of their participation on the platform and the number of stakes they hold. The staking rate is 2.8 PHR per 60 seconds, which means users will receive 2.8 PHR for every block they own after every 60 seconds. The blockchain employs master nodes to fulfil the purpose of security on the Phore network. A minimum of 10,000 PHR is required to enable master node security. The set up process only requires a Virtual Private Server (VPS) and a PC. Masternodes serve additional security to the funds even when the wallet is offline. The targets for Q1 2018 include the development and release of web and Android wallets. The plan is to increase PHR accessibility with the help of wallets. The team plans to work on wallet and core upgrades the whole year long. They also intend to create an automated setup for master nodes. Phore has built an enthusiastic and dedicated community of users despite its new entry in the market. The variety of services that it offers with its innovative technological infrastructure indicates a positive future market growth and an expanding user base. With a team of expert individuals like Moonshot, the CTO with over 25 years of work experience in financial technology and young developers like Julian Meyer, Phore emerges as a promising investment opportunity.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 PHR in AUD
A$0.002061444
|1 PHR in GBP
￡0.001049928
|1 PHR in EUR
€0.001241988
|1 PHR in USD
$0.0012804
|1 PHR in MYR
RM0.0057618
|1 PHR in TRY
₺0.045364572
|1 PHR in JPY
¥0.200088108
|1 PHR in RUB
₽0.131228196
|1 PHR in INR
₹0.110857032
|1 PHR in IDR
Rp20.990160576
|1 PHR in PHP
₱0.07496742
|1 PHR in EGP
￡E.0.06453216
|1 PHR in BRL
R$0.00781044
|1 PHR in CAD
C$0.001843776
|1 PHR in BDT
৳0.1555686
|1 PHR in NGN
₦1.994389452
|1 PHR in UAH
₴0.053917644
|1 PHR in VES
Bs0.0691416
|1 PHR in PKR
Rs0.356949912
|1 PHR in KZT
₸0.679610712
|1 PHR in THB
฿0.044032956
|1 PHR in TWD
NT$0.042112356
|1 PHR in CHF
Fr0.001165164
|1 PHR in HKD
HK$0.009961512
|1 PHR in MAD
.د.م0.012855216