Prezzo di PengyOS (POS)
Il prezzo attuale di PengyOS (POS) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 46.19K USD. Il prezzo di POS a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di PengyOS:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 507.12 USD
- PengyOS la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.67%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.55M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di POS in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di POS.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di PengyOS a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PengyOS in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PengyOS in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PengyOS in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.67%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-32.17%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-80.18%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di PengyOS: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.92%
-1.67%
-5.70%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
PengyOS is a meme community on Solana, and their website represents the culture they take great pride in, it simulates an operating system. Initially, their founder, who is also an amateur developer, built the website with the help of ChatGPT and based on open-source project from GitHub, aiming to satirize meme coins that have no real utility. The project was fair-launched on Pump.fun on March 20, 2024. This is a purely community-driven project. When the founder started it, he only had $65 left in his pocket, far from enough to normally launch a meme coin. That’s when he found Pump.fun and fair-launched the project, without any team members. He never expected so many people to resonate with the project and its story. As more community volunteers joined, the project stood out and gradually grew into what we see today. Now, they’ve evolved into a diverse meme community. Whether you're new to crypto, a seasoned trader and investor, or a gaming addict, they aim to be your all-in-one hub for a smooth and enjoyable experience. In PengyOS, users can access various dApps, fun apps, browse crypto news, check out memes, play games, and even listen to their rap album. Yes, you read that right, they have a rap album, and it’s available on platforms like Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube Music. They’ve also created their own decentralized chat service called PengyChat, which adds even more character to PengyOS. They were also invited by Solana Mobile to develop the PengyOS mobile app for their SAGA and Seeker phones, and it’s already live on the Solana Mobile app store, more collaborations with Solana Mobile are coming soon. But have to say that their desktop version offers a better experience for now. This project is full of narrative, their founder isn’t a professional developer, coding is just a hobby for him. Without GitHub open-source projects, ChatGPT, and Pump.fun, PengyOS wouldn’t exist. Thanks to the growing support of community volunteers, the project has reached new heights. Of course, it hasn’t been without its challenges, there were some fake volunteers who tried to mess things up for them, but they overcame those obstacles one by one. A story wouldn’t be interesting without some hurdles, right? Through all the ups and downs, the founder is still here, the OG volunteer team is still here, and the story continues, just like the song from their album - Road to Billions.
