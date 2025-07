Informazioni su PayPal USD PYUSD

PayPal USD is designed to contribute to the opportunity stablecoins offer for payments and is 100% backed by U.S. dollar deposits, short-term U.S Treasuries and similar cash equivalents. PayPal USD is redeemable 1:1 for U.S. dollars and is issued by Paxos Trust Company.

Sito web ufficiale: https://www.paypal.com/us/digital-wallet/manage-money/crypto/pyusd