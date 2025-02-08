Prezzo di PAC Project (PAC)
Il prezzo attuale di PAC Project (PAC) oggi è 0.0109275 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 611.93K USD. Il prezzo di PAC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di PAC Project:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 19.65K USD
- PAC Project la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -2.63%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 56.00M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PAC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PAC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di PAC Project a USD è stata $ -0.00029554777409644.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PAC Project in USD è stata di $ -0.0067317257.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PAC Project in USD è stata di $ +0.0025890995.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di PAC Project in USD è stata di $ -0.000691545918411036.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00029554777409644
|-2.63%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0067317257
|-61.60%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0025890995
|+23.69%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.000691545918411036
|-5.95%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di PAC Project: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.03%
-2.63%
-7.53%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? PACMan ($PAC) - the first non-native coin on the OctaSpace network, which can use in different ways. First of all, it is the Play-2-Earn system. PACMan offer games (computer and mobile). The ecosystem combines NFT trading with virtual heroes where users acquire tokens, monitor their development, and participate in battles with other players. The project’s developers pursue the goal to combine concepts such as the metaverse, play-to-earn (P2E) system, and NFTs. Secondly, project offer to use service, which for convenience collects and combines the most popular neural networks for generating and processing images, videos, voices and texts, such as Midjourney, Stable Diffusion, Kandinsky, ChatGPT and many others. Thirdly, PACMan project allow staking use a “consensus mechanism” called Proof of Stake, which is the way to ensure that all transactions are verified and secured without a bank or payment processor in the middle. Using these technologies pac’s owners can get some profit. What makes your project unique? There is implemented a mining reward system that is different from the rest. A reward in the form of PAC tokens can be obtained by mining the main coin of the network - OCTA. Pacman develop games for mobile devices and integrate blockchain technologies into them, which allows you to synchronize your MetaMask wallet and game account. Also, project give players the opportunity to get additional PAC tokens just by playing own games and completing various tasks. History of your project. The official launch date for the project is April 8th. Already on May 1, was released the $PAC token to a large audience. In such a short time of the existence of the project, PACMan managed to do quite a lot of serious work. • Launch a test augmented reality service using our NFTs. • Launch staking pools of $OCTA and $PAC coins in various formats. • Launch the official mining pool $OCTA + $PAC • Enter a large market by opening trading on two exchanges. • Release our basic version of NFT for sale • Alpha Release AR service • Finished work on a unique NFT collection consisting of 10 different characters from movies and cartoons. • Finished work on a mobile game using blockchain technologies, NFT and token integration into the game. • Bridge $PAC (Octa.Space Network) -> $PAC (Binance Smart Chain). It will allow us to reach a large audience and scale our services, including in terms of creating/selling NFT collections that are necessary to receive rewards in our games. • AI Telegram Bot What’s next for your project? PACMan team don't plan to stop there, we still have a lot of plans that we simply must implement. Among them are: • Interactive bulletin board • Mobile online game. With a combat system, large locations, interesting mechanics. NFTs and $PAC tokens will also be introduced. • Several secret mobile projects. • System of rates and ratings with payments of $PAC tokens • Release of a full-fledged AA project for PC using blockchain technology, NFT, in-game purchases and the possibility of receiving $PAC coins • Crypto Exchange • And of course - improving existing services! What can your token be used for? Currently the PAC token can be used for: • Trading on DEX and CEX platforms. • Purchases of NFTs from our collections for various purposes (use in AR application, mobile game) • $PAC coin staking (also we can get extra coins for staking $OCTA coin) • Mining. We can mine additional $PAC coins while mining the $OCTA coin. • Play-2-Earn. You can use project tokens for in-game purchases, receiving coins for completed tasks. In the future, methods of use will be expanded, with various updates.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 PAC in AUD
A$0.017374725
|1 PAC in GBP
￡0.008742
|1 PAC in EUR
€0.0104904
|1 PAC in USD
$0.0109275
|1 PAC in MYR
RM0.0485181
|1 PAC in TRY
₺0.3920787
|1 PAC in JPY
¥1.654095675
|1 PAC in RUB
₽1.058984025
|1 PAC in INR
₹0.95921595
|1 PAC in IDR
Rp179.1393156
|1 PAC in PHP
₱0.63401355
|1 PAC in EGP
￡E.0.549325425
|1 PAC in BRL
R$0.0633795
|1 PAC in CAD
C$0.01551705
|1 PAC in BDT
৳1.33337355
|1 PAC in NGN
₦16.383054375
|1 PAC in UAH
₴0.453163425
|1 PAC in VES
Bs0.65565
|1 PAC in PKR
Rs3.049755975
|1 PAC in KZT
₸5.5752105
|1 PAC in THB
฿0.37000515
|1 PAC in TWD
NT$0.3588591
|1 PAC in CHF
Fr0.00983475
|1 PAC in HKD
HK$0.085125225
|1 PAC in MAD
.د.م0.109384275