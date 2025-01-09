Prezzo di OtterHome (HOME)
Il prezzo attuale di OtterHome (HOME) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di HOME a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di OtterHome:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.43K USD
- OtterHome la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.93%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di HOME in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di HOME.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di OtterHome a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di OtterHome in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di OtterHome in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di OtterHome in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-1.93%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-26.23%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-26.39%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di OtterHome: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+2.15%
-1.93%
+8.73%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
OtterHome is a decentralized finance (DeFi) project that aims to provide a user-friendly and efficient trading experience in the cryptocurrency market. Built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network, OtterHome leverages the power of optimistic rollups to enhance transaction throughput, reduce fees, and ensure the security and decentralization of the platform. What sets OtterHome apart is its focus on simplicity and efficiency. The project aims to offer a seamless decentralized exchange (DEX) platform, similar to UniSwap, where users can easily swap tokens and provide liquidity. By prioritizing user experience, OtterHome aims to attract both experienced and novice traders to participate in the DeFi space. The project has a solid history of development and has undergone rigorous testing and auditing to ensure the integrity and security of its smart contracts. OtterHome has also established partnerships with reputable exchanges such as Gate, MEXC, SushiSwap, and LFGSwap, expanding its reach and accessibility to a wider user base. Moving forward, OtterHome has exciting plans for its ecosystem. The project will focus on expanding its liquidity pools, attracting more liquidity providers, and enhancing the overall trading experience. OtterHome will also continue to collaborate with strategic partners to foster adoption and drive innovation within the DeFi industry. The native token of OtterHome, $Home, serves as a utility token within the ecosystem. It can be used for governance purposes, enabling token holders to participate in decision-making processes related to the platform's development and future upgrades. Additionally, $Home can be utilized for fee discounts, incentivizing users to actively engage in trading and providing liquidity on the platform. In summary, OtterHome is a user-centric DeFi project built on the Arbitrum Layer2 network. With its focus on simplicity, efficiency, and security, OtterHome aims to provide a seamless trading experience for users in the crypto
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 HOME in AUD
A$--
|1 HOME in GBP
￡--
|1 HOME in EUR
€--
|1 HOME in USD
$--
|1 HOME in MYR
RM--
|1 HOME in TRY
₺--
|1 HOME in JPY
¥--
|1 HOME in RUB
₽--
|1 HOME in INR
₹--
|1 HOME in IDR
Rp--
|1 HOME in PHP
₱--
|1 HOME in EGP
￡E.--
|1 HOME in BRL
R$--
|1 HOME in CAD
C$--
|1 HOME in BDT
৳--
|1 HOME in NGN
₦--
|1 HOME in UAH
₴--
|1 HOME in VES
Bs--
|1 HOME in PKR
Rs--
|1 HOME in KZT
₸--
|1 HOME in THB
฿--
|1 HOME in TWD
NT$--
|1 HOME in CHF
Fr--
|1 HOME in HKD
HK$--
|1 HOME in MAD
.د.م--