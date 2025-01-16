Prezzo di Orbler (ORBR)
Il prezzo attuale di Orbler (ORBR) oggi è 0.228796 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di ORBR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Orbler:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 37.59K USD
- Orbler la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.09%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di ORBR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di ORBR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Orbler a USD è stata $ +0.00019902.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orbler in USD è stata di $ -0.0590513781.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orbler in USD è stata di $ -0.0623647103.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Orbler in USD è stata di $ -0.01443002864166393.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.00019902
|+0.09%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0590513781
|-25.80%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0623647103
|-27.25%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.01443002864166393
|-5.93%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Orbler: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.31%
+0.09%
-2.69%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Orbler is an innovative Web3 application platform designed to bolster the activities and interactions of Web3 projects on social media. By introducing a unique "Mission" format, we enable captivating digital adventures that drive community engagement and strengthen the online presence of a Web3 project. What makes your project unique? Orbler stands apart in its approach to community engagement. Unlike typical platforms, we intertwine entertainment and task accomplishment through our "Mission to Earn" concept. This not only provides rewards but also offers curated tasks that enhance connectivity among peers and fosters an enriched Web3 experience. History of your project. Orbler began as a Play-to-Earn (P2E) game project, dabbling with NFTs and aiming to create a bridge between gaming and the blockchain world. Recognizing the expansive potential of Web3, Orbler pivoted, leveraging its core strengths to cater to Web3 projects, enhancing their social media footprint and community engagement. What’s next for your project? The future looks bright and expansive for Orbler. We are on the brink of unveiling a refreshed website, a brand-new logo, and, most importantly, our application platform. All these are deeply rooted in our mantra, 'From Community, For Community'. Our goal is to further the reach and potential of Web3 projects and communities, giving them the tools and platform they need to thrive. What can your token be used for? While the precise utilities of the Orbler token will be detailed in our forthcoming whitepaper, anticipate its pivotal role in powering the "Mission to Earn" concept. It will act as a reward for users engaging with missions and possibly play a role in staking, and other functionalities that drive the Orbler ecosystem forward.
