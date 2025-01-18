Prezzo di Octorand (OCTO)
Il prezzo attuale di Octorand (OCTO) oggi è 0.118867 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di OCTO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Octorand:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 143.46 USD
- Octorand la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.97%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di OCTO in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di OCTO.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Octorand a USD è stata $ -0.0075480306627036.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Octorand in USD è stata di $ +0.0008331269.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Octorand in USD è stata di $ +0.0794238745.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Octorand in USD è stata di $ +0.07667025920246187.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0075480306627036
|-5.97%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0008331269
|+0.70%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0794238745
|+66.82%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.07667025920246187
|+181.70%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Octorand: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.31%
-5.97%
+18.82%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What Is Octorand (OCTO)? Octorand is an ecosystem made up of a collection of configurable NFTs known as Primes (1,000 Gen1 Primes and 8,000 Gen2 Primes) and the deflationary currency OCTO. Each Prime is an Algorand Standard Asset (ASA) that has 8 (Gen1) or 16 (Gen2) letter traits, stored on the Algorand Blockchain. In the initial application, these traits can be transformed to spell words and phrases to earn badges and score points in a gamified competition. The ecosystem features a growing number of dApps - the initial application “Octoword” will be joined by the second dApp “Octodraw” in Q4 2022 with more dApps to follow. OCTO is the native utility token that is used to pay for all transactions within the Octorand ecosystem Fees for changing the letter attributes of Primes Fees for changing the artwork of Primes Fees to upvote / downvote Primes Fees to use the on-chain messaging facility which allows wallets in Algorand to message Prime owners Fees to store pixel art frames in the upcoming Octodraw dApp Being a deflationary token, OCTO is also a store of value. How Many OCTO Coins Are There in Circulation? Octorand launched on the 27th of January 2022 with the creation of the 1,000 Gen1 Primes. Each Gen1 Prime contained a store of 1,000 OCTO which were emitted at a constant rate of 0.0001 OCTO per second (8.64 OCTO per 24 hours). This makes a Total Supply of 1,000,000 OCTO. No more OCTO can be created. All of the stored OCTO were emitted from the Gen1 primes on the 17th May 2022. All transactions paid in OCTO are burned - the smart contract sends the transaction fee to the creator wallet which has been rekeyed so as to be verifiably inaccessible. As of the 19th of August 2022, 218K OCTO tokens have been burned leaving a remaining circulating supply of 781K tokens. Who Are the Founders of Octorand? Octorand is the brainchild of Developer Declan Rocco, assisted by Rob Sanders who is responsible for the Marketing of the Project. Declan is a career software dev
|1 OCTO in AUD
A$0.19137587
|1 OCTO in GBP
￡0.09747094
|1 OCTO in EUR
€0.11530099
|1 OCTO in USD
$0.118867
|1 OCTO in MYR
RM0.5349015
|1 OCTO in TRY
₺4.21145781
|1 OCTO in JPY
¥18.57534609
|1 OCTO in RUB
₽12.18267883
|1 OCTO in INR
₹10.29150486
|1 OCTO in IDR
Rp1,948.63903248
|1 OCTO in PHP
₱6.95966285
|1 OCTO in EGP
￡E.5.9908968
|1 OCTO in BRL
R$0.7250887
|1 OCTO in CAD
C$0.17116848
|1 OCTO in BDT
৳14.4423405
|1 OCTO in NGN
₦185.15080521
|1 OCTO in UAH
₴5.00548937
|1 OCTO in VES
Bs6.418818
|1 OCTO in PKR
Rs33.13774226
|1 OCTO in KZT
₸63.09222626
|1 OCTO in THB
฿4.08783613
|1 OCTO in TWD
NT$3.90953563
|1 OCTO in CHF
Fr0.10816897
|1 OCTO in HKD
HK$0.92478526
|1 OCTO in MAD
.د.م1.19342468