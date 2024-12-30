Prezzo di NXT (NXT)
Il prezzo attuale di NXT (NXT) oggi è 0.00105178 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 1.05M USD. Il prezzo di NXT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di NXT:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 601.64 USD
- NXT la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.40%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 999.00M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di NXT a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di NXT in USD è stata di $ -0.0001760717.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di NXT in USD è stata di $ +0.0001053948.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di NXT in USD è stata di $ +0.0000650894335306278.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-5.40%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0001760717
|-16.74%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0001053948
|+10.02%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.0000650894335306278
|+6.60%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di NXT: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-5.21%
-5.40%
+6.45%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Nxt uses the blockchain to create an entire ecosystem of decentralized features, all of which require the Nxt currency. Instead of modifying the original Bitcoin source code, as many altcoins have done, Nxt developers wrote their own code in Java from scratch. While Nxt is a public blockchain, licenses for private blockchains based on its software are also available for purchase. The developers refer to Nxt as Blockchain 2.0, providing numerous applications beyond simply keeping a public ledger of transactions. Jelurida BV took over the originally anonymously developed Nxt and now own the IP rights. Kristina Kalcheva, co-founder and legal expert of Jelurida, focuses on how to “explore the different open source licensing models and their enforceability in practice.” Currently, the main developer is an anonymous Star Trek fan, going by the name Jean-Luc Picard. While there is still the active development of Nxt, the parent company Jelurida is also working on a Nxt 2.0, known as Ardor, designed specifically to deal with scalability. Ardor will use the same blockchain technology as Nxt, combined with the idea of ‘child chains.’ According to Travin Keith, Nxt foundation Web and Marketing manager, Ardor allows for a “manageable blockchain size, which solves the problem of scalability by separating transactions and data that do not affect security from those that do, and moving all of those that don’t affect security onto child chains.” The core infrastructure of Nxt is complex. This adds risks as compared to the more lean bitcoin, but makes it easier for external services to be built on top of the blockchain. A peer-peer exchange allowing decentralized trading of shares, crypto assets. Since the blockchain is an unalterable public ledger of transactions, the Asset Exchange provides a trading record for items other than Nxt. To do this, Nxt allows the designation or ""coloring"" of a particular coin, which builds a bridge from the virtual crypto-currency world to the physical world. The ""colored coin"" can represent property, stocks/bonds, commodities, or even concepts. Arbitrary Messages enable the sending of encrypted or plain text, which can also function to send and store up to 1000 bytes of data permanently, or 42 kilobytes of data for a limited amount of time. As a result, it can be used to build file-sharing services, decentralized applications, and higher-level Nxt services. Nxt had no mining phase, all initial units were released to 73 people through a one-time fundraiser via bitcoins, after the announcement of the NXT project in the bitcointalk-forums by BCnext. Combine this with a PoS approach, and you have a situation where the big guys run the table. At one point, the Nxt community had a very public spat with Bitcoin developer Jeff Garzik. Garzik took issue with the Nxt marketing approach, its anonymous developers, and their responses to constructive criticism. Nxt responded to some of these claims, of course, but it remains one of the more controversial moments in its history. Another key problem the Nxt network ran into (like so many others) was blockchain bloat. Nodes get weighed down by the onerous task of having to store every transaction on the Nxt blockchain. This was one reason (among others) why Ardor/Ignis came into existence."
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 NXT in AUD
A$0.001682848
|1 NXT in GBP
￡0.0008309062
|1 NXT in EUR
€0.000999191
|1 NXT in USD
$0.00105178
|1 NXT in MYR
RM0.0046909388
|1 NXT in TRY
₺0.0371067984
|1 NXT in JPY
¥0.1659393306
|1 NXT in RUB
₽0.11096279
|1 NXT in INR
₹0.0897799408
|1 NXT in IDR
Rp16.9641911734
|1 NXT in PHP
₱0.0608875442
|1 NXT in EGP
￡E.0.053483013
|1 NXT in BRL
R$0.0065105182
|1 NXT in CAD
C$0.0015145632
|1 NXT in BDT
৳0.1258665126
|1 NXT in NGN
₦1.6306586764
|1 NXT in UAH
₴0.0441957956
|1 NXT in VES
Bs0.05364078
|1 NXT in PKR
Rs0.293131086
|1 NXT in KZT
₸0.551237898
|1 NXT in THB
฿0.0356974132
|1 NXT in TWD
NT$0.034445795
|1 NXT in CHF
Fr0.000946602
|1 NXT in HKD
HK$0.0081618128
|1 NXT in MAD
.د.م0.010622978