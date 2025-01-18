Che cos'è Neutroswap (NEUTRO)

What is the project about? We have been listed on Defillama https://defillama.com/protocol/neutroswap?denomination=USD with $160k TVL. Please consider listing us. Neutroswap is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the EOS EVM blockchain that is community-driven and offers the lowest fees for swapping assets. It also has some of the most lucrative rewards for staking and yield farming in the entire EOS EVM ecosystem, making it an appealing choice for those looking to generate returns on their assets. What makes your project unique? At Neutroswap, we believe in the power of community-driven projects. That's why we're proud to announce that we will do a fair launch with no private sales or investment from external parties. Our goal is to build a decentralized platform that is truly owned and governed by the community. 100% community-driven launch with no token allocation to the Neutro team or any private investors at launch. History of your project. EOS is one of the largest crypto out there and we see they lack of developers and liquidity. With the launching of EOS EVM, there will be more users, more liquidity coming to EOS EVM. That's why we want to build on top of eos What’s next for your project? Launchpad, concentrated liquidity What can your token be used for? Farm, governance

