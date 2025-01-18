Prezzo di Neutroswap (NEUTRO)
Il prezzo attuale di Neutroswap (NEUTRO) oggi è 0.02950459 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di NEUTRO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Neutroswap:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.88K USD
- Neutroswap la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -1.27%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Neutroswap a USD è stata $ -0.00038159454991294.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Neutroswap in USD è stata di $ +0.0004045521.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Neutroswap in USD è stata di $ +0.0034458292.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Neutroswap in USD è stata di $ +0.009908824631109636.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.00038159454991294
|-1.27%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0004045521
|+1.37%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0034458292
|+11.68%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.009908824631109636
|+50.57%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Neutroswap: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-1.27%
+9.47%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? We have been listed on Defillama https://defillama.com/protocol/neutroswap?denomination=USD with $160k TVL. Please consider listing us. Neutroswap is an automated market-maker (AMM) on the EOS EVM blockchain that is community-driven and offers the lowest fees for swapping assets. It also has some of the most lucrative rewards for staking and yield farming in the entire EOS EVM ecosystem, making it an appealing choice for those looking to generate returns on their assets. What makes your project unique? At Neutroswap, we believe in the power of community-driven projects. That's why we're proud to announce that we will do a fair launch with no private sales or investment from external parties. Our goal is to build a decentralized platform that is truly owned and governed by the community. 100% community-driven launch with no token allocation to the Neutro team or any private investors at launch. History of your project. EOS is one of the largest crypto out there and we see they lack of developers and liquidity. With the launching of EOS EVM, there will be more users, more liquidity coming to EOS EVM. That's why we want to build on top of eos What’s next for your project? Launchpad, concentrated liquidity What can your token be used for? Farm, governance
