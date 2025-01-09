Prezzo di Nether (NTR)
Il prezzo attuale di Nether (NTR) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di NTR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Nether:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.73 USD
- Nether la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.19%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NTR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NTR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Nether a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nether in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nether in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nether in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.19%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+2.67%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+122.43%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Nether: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.01%
+0.19%
+148.64%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Nether is a new generation of non-fungible tokens (NFT), which focuses on an entirely new yet immensely important asset that is; PERSONALITY! Nether NFT marketplace will be the world’s first and largest exchange for personality where anyone from celebrities, influencers, to world leaders etc. can create an NFT for their personality, peg tokens to that NFT and allow their fans to buy, sell or exchange those tokens, in order to determine the true value of their personality. The though process behind the creation of Nether NFT was that every day we come across assets that are born, their value soars and then eventually they die. No matter how strong the fundamentals behind an asset are, it is still subjected to ups and downs in the market, and mostly this volatility is fueled by news and rumors generated by people; often famous or influential people. So one might ask the question, if the utility or fundamentals of an asset no longer matter, what is it that matters? The answer is simple; all assets, in whatever market they may be found, are based on a single supreme asset that is human personality. So Nether NFT takes all other variables out of the equation and focuses solely on human personality and its value. Nether has gathered a large community around itself including various famous personalities, their fans and just simply Nether devotees. We are listed on multiple exchanges and are on track as per our roadmap to roll out the mainnet of your project by the end of year. Moreover, we are leveraging various result-oriented marketing tools to expand our community. By January 2023, we aim to have created a community of more than 10 million users who would be buying, selling, owning or exchanging the bits of tokenized personalities every day. We will be creating only 26 million Nether (NTR) tokens.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 NTR in AUD
A$--
|1 NTR in GBP
￡--
|1 NTR in EUR
€--
|1 NTR in USD
$--
|1 NTR in MYR
RM--
|1 NTR in TRY
₺--
|1 NTR in JPY
¥--
|1 NTR in RUB
₽--
|1 NTR in INR
₹--
|1 NTR in IDR
Rp--
|1 NTR in PHP
₱--
|1 NTR in EGP
￡E.--
|1 NTR in BRL
R$--
|1 NTR in CAD
C$--
|1 NTR in BDT
৳--
|1 NTR in NGN
₦--
|1 NTR in UAH
₴--
|1 NTR in VES
Bs--
|1 NTR in PKR
Rs--
|1 NTR in KZT
₸--
|1 NTR in THB
฿--
|1 NTR in TWD
NT$--
|1 NTR in CHF
Fr--
|1 NTR in HKD
HK$--
|1 NTR in MAD
.د.م--