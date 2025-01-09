Prezzo di Nelore Coin (NLC)
Il prezzo attuale di Nelore Coin (NLC) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 108.98K USD. Il prezzo di NLC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Nelore Coin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 1.46K USD
- Nelore Coin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +9.96%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 306.13M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NLC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NLC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Nelore Coin a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nelore Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nelore Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Nelore Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+9.96%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+27.87%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-27.40%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Nelore Coin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.20%
+9.96%
+71.66%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
The First Agricultural token that gives rewards based on real profit. NELORE COIN is an agricultural business token with multiple farms under management focusing on COW production in Brazil that gives rewards based on real profit. The transaction tax goes to a Treasury account where the money is invested on buying or renting farms in Brazil. This way it creates an intrinsic value that should uphold bear markets and grow with bull markets. The selection of farms is very important so it can be the most profitable for the money invested. Those farms produce a profit which is used to buy NLCs from the Liquidity Pool. Coin buying usually happens every month and in the worst case 2 months. Since the start of the project, NELORE COIN already bought 2 farms in Brazil capable of producing 20.000 COWs with a total of 20 hectares of land. The team at NELORE COIN is composed of Agricultural experts with more than 20 years of experience. It was founded by CEO Marcos Rodrigo, Vice President Carlos Junior and CFO Emerson Muller. Now the team consists of more than 10 people and are in the process of hiring several more. Brazil is the biggest exporter of Agricultural products and NELORE COIN is the first real agricultural token based on Brazil with a real company already created. In the future, it aims to be the biggest farm manager in the world combining WEB3 features into a very old-fashioned sector of the global economy. With blockchain technology it aims to tokenize its NELORE COWS through an internal NFT system and create a Marketplace for real-time transactions of multiple Agricultural products. And it aims to record immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of every product. Other than that it aims to create a speculative investment market on agricultural products in Brazil, partnering with the biggest farmers in the country. Where users will be able to speculate on prices of Cows, Seeds, Oxes, Chicken a
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 NLC in AUD
A$--
|1 NLC in GBP
￡--
|1 NLC in EUR
€--
|1 NLC in USD
$--
|1 NLC in MYR
RM--
|1 NLC in TRY
₺--
|1 NLC in JPY
¥--
|1 NLC in RUB
₽--
|1 NLC in INR
₹--
|1 NLC in IDR
Rp--
|1 NLC in PHP
₱--
|1 NLC in EGP
￡E.--
|1 NLC in BRL
R$--
|1 NLC in CAD
C$--
|1 NLC in BDT
৳--
|1 NLC in NGN
₦--
|1 NLC in UAH
₴--
|1 NLC in VES
Bs--
|1 NLC in PKR
Rs--
|1 NLC in KZT
₸--
|1 NLC in THB
฿--
|1 NLC in TWD
NT$--
|1 NLC in CHF
Fr--
|1 NLC in HKD
HK$--
|1 NLC in MAD
.د.م--