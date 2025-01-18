Prezzo di Naruto (NARUTO)
Il prezzo attuale di Naruto (NARUTO) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di NARUTO a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Naruto:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 50.46 USD
- Naruto la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +3.86%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NARUTO in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NARUTO.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Naruto a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Naruto in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Naruto in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Naruto in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+3.86%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-13.06%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-20.51%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Naruto: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.18%
+3.86%
-0.23%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Welcome to the world of $Naruto, the ultimate ninja meme coin. We're here to revolutionize the memecoin universe and stake our claim as the Hokage of the cryptosphere. Combining the powers of Naruto Uzumaki and the world of cryptocurrency, we've created a token that's both fun and profitable. What makes your project unique? Just like the legendary ninja, Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition. We aim to provide a sense of community and belonging for all our holders, as we embark on an epic journey to conquer the memecoin world. History of your project. Drawing inspiration from this captivating tale, we've created the $Naruto coin. Just like Naruto Uzumaki, our coin strives for greatness and recognition, embodying the spirit of the ninja way. We aim to unite our holders under the banner of $Naruto, forging a sense of community and belonging as we embark on a thrilling quest to conquer the memecoin world. Together, we will face challenges, overcome obstacles, and rise to prominence in the realm of cryptocurrency. So, join us on this exhilarating adventure and become a part of the $Naruto legacy. What’s next for your project? By staying true to our mission, we believe that $Naruto will not only become the Hokage of the memecoin world but also leave a lasting, positive legacy in the cryptocurrency realm. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey and make history together. What can your token be used for? While $Naruto is primarily a meme coin designed for fun and entertainment, we envision several potential use cases for the token that can provide value to our community and encourage broader adoption. Some of these use cases include: Community-driven governance: $Naruto token holders can participate in the decision-making process for the project's future developments and initiatives. This democratic approach ensures that the community has a say in the direction of the project and encourages active engageme
