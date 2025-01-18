Prezzo di Namecoin (NMC)
Il prezzo attuale di Namecoin (NMC) oggi è 1.019 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di NMC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Namecoin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 20.09K USD
- Namecoin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +2.87%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di NMC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di NMC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Namecoin a USD è stata $ +0.02840188.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Namecoin in USD è stata di $ +0.0293617717.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Namecoin in USD è stata di $ +0.4542670411.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Namecoin in USD è stata di $ +0.4962576008123312.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ +0.02840188
|+2.87%
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0293617717
|+2.88%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.4542670411
|+44.58%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.4962576008123312
|+94.93%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Namecoin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.28%
+2.87%
+9.52%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Namecoin is a domain name registry service and was the first coin to fork Bitcoin. Similar to registering a .com or .io domain name, you register a .bit domain on the network. This domain is censorship-resistant and impervious to activity tracking. Governments and large corporations control traditional domain name services (DNS) servers. This control is how the Chinese government, for instance, can block websites that go against their beliefs. To prevent this level of censorship, Namecoin uses blockchain technology to distribute its DNS amongst the users on the network. A pseudo-anonymous founder by the name of “Vince” created Namecoin in 2011. Since then, Vince has disappeared, but a core development team has kept the project alive. The project has several developers listed on the official website and benefits from the contributions of numerous anonymous developers as well. Namecoin has been fully functional for a few years, now, and the development team posts updates several times a month. Namecoin was the first cryptocurrency to use Auxiliary Proof of Work (AuxPoW) for its consensus. By using AuxPow, Namecoin and Bitcoin can be mined simultaneously. In this consensus, the child blockchain depends on the proof-of-work of parent blockchain, which means If a new block is created on Bitcoin blockchain, it will also be added to the Namecoin blockchain. NameID is another technology brought by Namecoin. It serves as an open service for securely registering human-readable names in a decentralized way. NameID is a combination between Namecoin and OpenId, where users can easily convert their Namecoin Identities into OpenIDs. This makes NameID a solution to Zooko's triangle, which states that there are three desirable properties (Human-meaningful, Decentralized, and Secure) for name participants in a network protocol and any participant can only inherit two properties at a given time. Namecoin is among some earliest cryptocurrencies. During its existence in the market, it has seen a high volatility on some occasions, which can be attributed to many reasons. Namecoin has been around in the cryptocurrency market much longer than most cryptocurrencies today; however, despite this, it has not gotten much attention until recently. In 2014, it was among the top ten cryptocurrencies by market capitalisation, which is now changed due to the introduction of hundreds of new cryptocurrencies. Namecoin was abandoned by its creator which can be seen as a red flag by many. The project is currently being developed with the support from its community. The current team has been actively taking the project forward and also provides regular updates on social media channels.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 NMC in AUD
A$1.64059
|1 NMC in GBP
￡0.83558
|1 NMC in EUR
€0.98843
|1 NMC in USD
$1.019
|1 NMC in MYR
RM4.5855
|1 NMC in TRY
₺36.10317
|1 NMC in JPY
¥159.23913
|1 NMC in RUB
₽104.43731
|1 NMC in INR
₹88.22502
|1 NMC in IDR
Rp16,704.91536
|1 NMC in PHP
₱59.66245
|1 NMC in EGP
￡E.51.3576
|1 NMC in BRL
R$6.2159
|1 NMC in CAD
C$1.46736
|1 NMC in BDT
৳123.8085
|1 NMC in NGN
₦1,587.22497
|1 NMC in UAH
₴42.91009
|1 NMC in VES
Bs55.026
|1 NMC in PKR
Rs284.07682
|1 NMC in KZT
₸540.86482
|1 NMC in THB
฿35.04341
|1 NMC in TWD
NT$33.51491
|1 NMC in CHF
Fr0.92729
|1 NMC in HKD
HK$7.92782
|1 NMC in MAD
.د.م10.23076