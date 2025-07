Informazioni su MetaYield MY

Meta Yield (MY) is an innovative DeFi platform that integrates staking, farming, GameFi, and NFTs into a single ecosystem. Users can stake their digital assets to earn passive rewards, participate in farming pools for higher yields, and engage in entertaining blockchain-based games to win MY tokens and exclusive NFTs. The platform also features a diverse NFT marketplace where users can buy, sell, and stake collectible NFTs to gain extra income. MY token serves multiple purposes, including staking, farming, gaming rewards, NFT purchases, transaction fees, and decentralized governance voting, empowering the community to contribute to the platform’s future development.