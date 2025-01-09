Prezzo di Metaxy (MXY)
Il prezzo attuale di Metaxy (MXY) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di MXY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Metaxy:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 45.02 USD
- Metaxy la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di MXY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di MXY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Metaxy a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Metaxy in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Metaxy in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Metaxy in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+4.38%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+8.30%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Metaxy: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+1.76%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is Metaxy (MXY)? Metaxy is a decentralized NFT based fighting game, featuring the most diverse anime-inspired characters, that creates a Multiverse where players can summon their favorite superheroes to battle and earn massive rewards of NFT collectibles and MXY tokens. Metaxy takes place in a fantasy world where superheroes are summoned for the great Multiverse War. Each game character comes with different appearances and unique fighting attributes that are developed over time along with the user’s experience. The game allows each player to engage in battle against other online players (PvP) in real-time, whilst during idling, players can immerse themselves in an enticing narrative story plot (PvE) with intense AI-based combat governed by a wide range of Metaxy superheroes. In the first period, every player will be offered 4 characters for free to choose one from them and with that character they can have prior experience of the game. But they can't earn MXY tokens without using NFT characters. They need to buy character NFTs on the secondary market - the Marketplace or open packages in game. During GamePlay, players will have a chance to receive rewards as Card Equipment NFTs and MXY Tokens. Players can sell these NFTs on the secondary market to new players. Players can use MXY tokens to Swap to Coins (in-game) to upgrade character levels. Players can use MXY tokens to Buy Souls to evolve and upgrade the level of their Characters. Players can use Card Equipment NFTs for their characters to strengthen them. The more powerful characters they have, the more tokens they earn. By owning NFTs, players can take part in the decentralized financial market to earn more profit. What’s more, players can stake MXY and NFTs on the Marketplace to earn MXY and other rewards! Who are the founders of Metaxy? The game is created by Onegame Studio, a famous game studio with more than millions of users and many significant achievements for their mobile version games, and incubated by V2B Labs, one of the pioneering blockchain incubators in Vietnam. Established in 05/2013, Onegame has millions of users using their apps on both Apple and Google Play store. On 12/2020, Onegame was proud to receive the prestigious award from HUAWEI. The mobile version of Metaxy has won a place in the Best Game award category for AppsUP 2020 – Huawei HMS App Innovation Contest (APAC) and formed a solid community with almost 500k organic users. What Makes Metaxy Unique? Metaverse is the new trend of conversion to create liquidity for NFT. Although the coverage of the internet in everyone’s daily life is undeniable, recently, as there has been an enormous increase in the number of people who are interested in cryptocurrencies and NFT games, Metaverse can be utilized in visual reality so that users can have more methods of buying and spending their money.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
