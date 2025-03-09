Prezzo di MetaTrace (TRC)
Il prezzo attuale di MetaTrace (TRC) oggi è 0.0005174 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 182.96K USD. Il prezzo di TRC a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MetaTrace:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 32.74K USD
- MetaTrace la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +0.98%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 355.51M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di TRC in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di TRC.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MetaTrace a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaTrace in USD è stata di $ -0.0004695338.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaTrace in USD è stata di $ -0.0004884045.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaTrace in USD è stata di $ -0.011139918677900805.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+0.98%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0004695338
|-90.74%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0004884045
|-94.39%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.011139918677900805
|-95.56%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MetaTrace: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.66%
+0.98%
-16.94%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
## What is MetaTrace? MetaTrace is the world's first GameFi project featuring a Free to Play and Earn model on a real-world map. The MetaTrace application is a game incorporating a variety of game mechanics aimed at combining geolocation, blockchain environments, and classic game strategies. It is based on augmented reality technology, which offers users a unique gaming experience and an easy immersion into the world of Web3 technologies. Project team is diligently working on creating a platform that will allow each player to realize their ideas and become the creator of their own adventures. The application is developed by professionals with experience working in top gaming studios: Niantic (Pokemon Go), Wargaming (World of Tanks), Kama Games, Game Insight, and others. The virtual map of MetaTrace is a replica of the real world, reflecting our entire globe. Every step you take in the real world impacts the events occurring within the game. Your physical activity is reflected in the game space, and your avatar accurately replicates your movements. Explore the space and find rewards in Boxes. Each box contains ACE tokens, various NFTs for participating in mini-games. ## What is MetaTrace's mission? Project's team primary mission is to inspire and motivate millions of people to have more contact with the real world and engage in physical activity every day. MetaTrace believes that they can introduce players to the world around them in a new way, help them broaden their horizons, meet people, and explore new locations. Collect digital artifacts within your city and interact with other players, forge friendships, and exchange resources in MetaTrace. MetaTrace is not inventing new "utopian" metaverses and virtual worlds; instead, project team enhances the real world with interactive elements using Augmented Reality (AR) technologies. This allows players to feel each challenge more intensely, meet with friends more often, and actively develop beyond the game. MetaTrace also set an ambitious goal for themselves: to introduce tens of millions of users to the world of Web3 technologies. ## What are principles of MetaTrace? - Engaging and understandable gameplay is the primary focus of the project team. - Qualitative Free-to-play, freedom for players to choose their own game format, and the possibility to use NFTs for advanced users. - The stability of the game economy always takes precedence over scaling and profitability. - Transparency and attention to communication with players. It is important for us to be open with our community and improve the product based on user feedback. All information about the project, as well as the team, is publicly available. - Forming prize pools for players through a clear business model. - Simplicity and accessibility of Web3 solutions in the game, convenience for beginners. - The security of each user's personal data. - Active blocking of farming and combat against it in the game. ## What are advantages of MetaTrace? Decentralization We offer you a complete control over your gaming assets. Thanks to NFT technology, every item, character, or artifact you own in MetaTrace becomes unique and irreplaceable. You can be confident that no one can counterfeit, alter, or steal your assets. This gives you complete freedom to own, trade, and collect NFTs. Communication A unique experience of interacting with other players. You will be able to communicate, unite, compete, and collaborate with players from all over the world. Our platform provides safe and transparent transactions, allowing you to confidently interact with other players and trust them. You can create teams, exchange assets, and jointly explore the virtual world. Rewards You can earn cryptocurrency for gaming achievements. Your talent, skill, luck, experience, and game knowledge become the foundation for receiving rewards. You can sell your unique gaming assets or offer services to other players. We stimulate and encourage the community's contribution to creating a stable economic system. Stability We are building a truly stable and fundamental economic system that has incorporated the most successful ways of monetization, reward distribution, onboarding, and other aspects. As you dive into our project and develop your profile, you can be confident in the project's longevity and robustness. Technology scalability Explore the real world at the intersection of technologies. Today, you use our map, a copy of the world, for orientation in the game, "tomorrow" it could be augmented reality glasses. Become the most experienced among the players and you will be amazed by the opportunities that will open up for you in the future. Our platform is constantly updated and evolves, offering the latest technological developments and content consumption during gaming adventures.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 TRC in AUD
A$0.000817492
|1 TRC in GBP
￡0.000398398
|1 TRC in EUR
€0.000476008
|1 TRC in USD
$0.0005174
|1 TRC in MYR
RM0.002281734
|1 TRC in TRY
₺0.018854056
|1 TRC in JPY
¥0.076590722
|1 TRC in RUB
₽0.046566
|1 TRC in INR
₹0.045086236
|1 TRC in IDR
Rp8.481965856
|1 TRC in PHP
₱0.029740152
|1 TRC in EGP
￡E.0.026216658
|1 TRC in BRL
R$0.002990572
|1 TRC in CAD
C$0.000739882
|1 TRC in BDT
৳0.062931362
|1 TRC in NGN
₦0.781568918
|1 TRC in UAH
₴0.021347924
|1 TRC in VES
Bs0.0331136
|1 TRC in PKR
Rs0.145047916
|1 TRC in KZT
₸0.25412101
|1 TRC in THB
฿0.017467424
|1 TRC in TWD
NT$0.016991416
|1 TRC in CHF
Fr0.000455312
|1 TRC in HKD
HK$0.004020198
|1 TRC in MAD
.د.م0.005034302
|1 TRC in MXN
$0.010482524