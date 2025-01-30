Prezzo di MetaToken (MTK)
Il prezzo attuale di MetaToken (MTK) oggi è 0.00060006 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di MTK a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MetaToken:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 28.49K USD
- MetaToken la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +1.74%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di MTK in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di MTK.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MetaToken a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaToken in USD è stata di $ -0.0004314947.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaToken in USD è stata di $ -0.0004407882.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MetaToken in USD è stata di $ -0.002914461118036999.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+1.74%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0004314947
|-71.90%
|60 giorni
|$ -0.0004407882
|-73.45%
|90 giorni
|$ -0.002914461118036999
|-82.92%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MetaToken: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.00%
+1.74%
-26.84%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is MetaToken? $MTK is built based on the fastest growing iGaming project. $MTK revolutionizes your gaming experience by inviting you to become part of the casino ownership. Join MetaToken and earn a remarkable 45% share of our casino profits, directly benefiting from its expansive growth. Here's what sets MetaToken apart: Virtual Reality Poker: Dive into the future of iGaming with VR poker rooms. This cutting-edge platform allows you to interact and compete in real-time, offering an immersive gaming experience that mirrors the thrill of a real casino. WhiteLabel Platform: Empower your entrepreneurial spirit with customizable platform. Host both VR and traditional gaming lobbies, and start generating revenue from your own digital casino. Digitalization of Offline Casinos: Experience the world's top casinos without leaving your home. Advanced technology creates photorealistic 3D scans of existing casinos, integrating them into team's online solutions. This feature not only preserves the classic casino ambiance but also makes it accessible anywhere, anytime. Exclusive Benefits for $MTK Holders: Holding $MTK tokens unlocks exclusive access to bespoke games and member-only perks, enhancing your investment and gaming pleasure. Staking system: Stake your $MTK and earn 45% of the casino profits Why $MTK was created? MTK is here to solve real problems Problem: Due to stringent regulations, earning passive income from a casino without owning one is currently impossible. Establishing a casino demands at least 12 months and several million dollars. Furthermore, it requires a comprehensive understanding of the iGaming industry, including legal aspects, standard mechanics, retention strategies, bonus systems, payment processing, and collaboration with affiliate teams—expertise that typically comes with experience. Solution: Team has crafted an innovative and secure solution that bridges Web2 and Web3, a concept team calls Web2.5. This enables passive income through a cryptocurrency casino utilizing the $MTK token, featuring a transparent economy and one of the highest ROI rates in the market. Investors can effortlessly become stakeholders in the casino, purchase $MTK tokens in just a few clicks, and enjoy daily returns. The Team's Vision: Team's mission was to develop a platform that seamlessly merges the realms of crypto and gambling entertainment, without merely launching another Web3 crypto-casino with a token and ambiguous mechanics. The primary goal was to integrate the classic Web2 gambling model with Web3 technologies, enabling everyone to co-own the casino, provide liquidity, and earn a percentage of the profits. Team's long-term plans extend well beyond a traditional gambling website and include milestones such as developing a VR poker platform and White Label solutions for both VR and classical gaming websites. To achieve this, team introduced the $MTK token—the cornerstone of the MetaTokens casino ecosystem. MTK is the pioneering token that offers daily rewards to holders based on the revenue of an operational and profitable Web2 casino. The token model is a Revenue Participation Token. By purchasing the token, investors become stakeholders in the casino and receive a share of the platform's operational profit proportional to their investment. This innovative model is widely utilized in the gambling sector and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization, offering a blend of partnership and high returns. The creation of the $MTK token was driven by our desire to address existing challenges in the gambling industry and offer players new opportunities for earning, transforming the traditional gambling landscape into a more inclusive and rewarding experience.
|1 MTK in AUD
A$0.000960096
|1 MTK in GBP
￡0.000480048
|1 MTK in EUR
€0.000570057
|1 MTK in USD
$0.00060006
