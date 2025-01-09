Prezzo di MCVERSE (MCV)
Il prezzo attuale di MCVERSE (MCV) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 0.00 USD. Il prezzo di MCV a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MCVERSE:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 108.79 USD
- MCVERSE la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -8.64%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 0.00 USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di MCV in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di MCV.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MCVERSE a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MCVERSE in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MCVERSE in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MCVERSE in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-8.64%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-44.93%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-39.09%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MCVERSE: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.55%
-8.64%
-9.20%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
MCV is the token that powers the entire ecosystem behind MCVerse. MCVerse is a multi-layered interactive gaming platform built on the Avalanche Network with an emphasis on socially connecting players from all over the world, other blockchain networks, and finally, other projects. In the web3 gaming space, developers use the same WEB2 approach used for the last few decades when building games. And while some of these developers are creating successful projects, they still need to take advantage of the opportunities WEB3 and smart contracts provide in this new age gaming revolution. And that is what the founders of the MCVerse have set out to deliver, the opportunity to leverage these new technologies that empower everyone, from casual players to hardcore gamers. By giving them 100% ownership of their gaming experience without limitations; and developers through integration into an established and active ecosystem, MCVerse. For players, this means having a home base within MCVerse, where their journey starts, utilizing resources within the metaverse to build out their version of their world. Using MCV, which is passively earned by owning one of our gaming NFTs, players can build, play, create and participate within MCVerse economy. The MCVerse economy revolves around players and their involvement within the metaverse, but it is not dependent on full participation. The gaming mechanics are far-reaching and well-rounded so that the project can scale based on current trends without committing to one gaming mechanism. Players can simply upgrade their NFT gaming piece to earn more MCV and then use those earnings to farm tokens for other projects. They can also choose a more complex gaming path, one that requires time, energy, and resources to complete missions that will reward them with items needed to build their new life in MCVerse.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 MCV in AUD
A$--
|1 MCV in GBP
￡--
|1 MCV in EUR
€--
|1 MCV in USD
$--
|1 MCV in MYR
RM--
|1 MCV in TRY
₺--
|1 MCV in JPY
¥--
|1 MCV in RUB
₽--
|1 MCV in INR
₹--
|1 MCV in IDR
Rp--
|1 MCV in PHP
₱--
|1 MCV in EGP
￡E.--
|1 MCV in BRL
R$--
|1 MCV in CAD
C$--
|1 MCV in BDT
৳--
|1 MCV in NGN
₦--
|1 MCV in UAH
₴--
|1 MCV in VES
Bs--
|1 MCV in PKR
Rs--
|1 MCV in KZT
₸--
|1 MCV in THB
฿--
|1 MCV in TWD
NT$--
|1 MCV in CHF
Fr--
|1 MCV in HKD
HK$--
|1 MCV in MAD
.د.م--