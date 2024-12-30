Prezzo di MaxxChain (PWR)
Il prezzo attuale di MaxxChain (PWR) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 203.19K USD. Il prezzo di PWR a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MaxxChain:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 36.43 USD
- MaxxChain la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -7.89%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 249.94M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di PWR in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di PWR.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MaxxChain a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaxxChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaxxChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaxxChain in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-7.89%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+1.26%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|-45.93%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MaxxChain: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
-7.89%
-5.30%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? MaxxChain is an emerging Layer 1 Proof of Work (PoW) blockchain, powered by the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The project is designed to simplify the crypto space for developers, projects, and users. It aims to foster education, growth, and innovation by providing a user-friendly environment for creating and executing smart contracts. What makes your project unique? MaxxChain stands out through its ambassadorial approach, collaborating with developers and projects to collectively thrive within the ecosystem. This distinct ethos emphasizes growth, knowledge sharing, and user-friendly tools. Integration of their trio of $MAXX utility tokens across MaxxChain, BSC, and ETH networks showcases its commitment to collaborative marketing efforts while the ongoing expansion of their comprehensive knowledge base empowers users to make informed project-related decisions within the ecosystem. History of your project. Maxx's origins trace back to a token project within a defunct chain. In response, the team transitioned to building a chain oriented towards inclusive growth and collaboration. The objective extends beyond being a top-tier layer 1 exchange; MaxxChain aspires to become an educational cornerstone in the crypto space. What’s next for your project? With our native coin, PWR, recently being launched on a centralized exchange, accompanied by vital on-chain utilities, the Maxx team has set their sights solely on chain growth. Their roadmap involves attracting innovative projects to bolster MaxxChain's role as an enticing DeFi platform. The project aims to simplify the crypto journey while expanding its mining pool network, ensuring security and decentralization. What can your token be used for? At the heart of MaxxChain's ecosystem lies the native coin, PWR. Functioning akin to BNB and ETH, PWR facilitates seamless value transfer and utility within the network. This integral role underscores its significance in MaxxChain's infrastructure, fostering a dynamic environment for transactions and interactions.
