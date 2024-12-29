Prezzo di MaidSafeCoin (EMAID)
Il prezzo attuale di MaidSafeCoin (EMAID) oggi è 0.308904 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 12.56M USD. Il prezzo di EMAID a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di MaidSafeCoin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 3.36K USD
- MaidSafeCoin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -0.74%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 40.70M USD
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di MaidSafeCoin a USD è stata $ -0.0023051486566524.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaidSafeCoin in USD è stata di $ -0.0060343160.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaidSafeCoin in USD è stata di $ +0.0203067620.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di MaidSafeCoin in USD è stata di $ +0.01270712326774647.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ -0.0023051486566524
|-0.74%
|30 giorni
|$ -0.0060343160
|-1.95%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0203067620
|+6.57%
|90 giorni
|$ +0.01270712326774647
|+4.29%
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di MaidSafeCoin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+0.11%
-0.74%
-2.25%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
MaidSafeCoin serves as a token for Safecoin, a decentralized currency for a decentralized network. Safecoin will serve as the currency for the SAFE network, a network made up of the extra hard disk space, processing power, and data connectivity of its users. Think of it as the sharing economy but for your digital resources. MaidSafe is the company developing the SAFE network to save the world from the perils of centralized data storage. In the current paradigm, the best case is corporations use your data to better target you to their advertisers. The worst case is they leak your private data to the public, as Yahoo, Equifax, Target, and many other companies have already done. The SAFE network ultimately wants to “create a secure, autonomous, data-centric, peer-to-peer network as an alternative to the current server-centric model.” There will be two main users of the network: clients and farmers. The client accesses the various features of the network, such as browsing, storing data, or transferring money. The farmers store and look after your data until it’s needed, at which point they might receive a reward for their efforts. The SAFE network is an “encrypted layer that sits on top of the current internet, allowing for autonomous data storage and networking by replacing three” of the OSI networking layers. MaidSafe, a Scotland based company, started developing the SAFE network in 2006. The presale on April 22nd, 2014 sold 10% of all MaidSafeCoins. You could buy 17,000 MaidSafeCoins for 1 BTC at that time. The company allowed 30 days to try and reach their 8 million dollar fundraising goal, but they reached the target in just 5 hours. The team is currently in stage Alpha 2 on their roadmap. the future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better. The future of this crypto, quite like other presently available cryptos such as BitShares, Cardano, Dent, looks bright because the concept of having a decentralized internet is a fresh one. As more and more networks—whether data networks or social media—make the shift to decentralization, MaidSafeCoin coins’ value will grow. Just keep an eye on MAID because it is all set to seriously disrupt the internet landscape for the better."
|1 EMAID in AUD
A$0.4942464
|1 EMAID in GBP
￡0.24403416
|1 EMAID in EUR
€0.2934588
|1 EMAID in USD
$0.308904
|1 EMAID in MYR
RM1.38080088
|1 EMAID in TRY
₺10.85179752
|1 EMAID in JPY
¥48.76667448
|1 EMAID in RUB
₽32.66041992
|1 EMAID in INR
₹26.37731256
|1 EMAID in IDR
Rp4,982.32188312
|1 EMAID in PHP
₱17.88863064
|1 EMAID in EGP
￡E.15.7077684
|1 EMAID in BRL
R$1.91211576
|1 EMAID in CAD
C$0.44482176
|1 EMAID in BDT
৳36.96345264
|1 EMAID in NGN
₦478.91858352
|1 EMAID in UAH
₴12.97705704
|1 EMAID in VES
Bs15.754104
|1 EMAID in PKR
Rs86.0915448
|1 EMAID in KZT
₸161.8965864
|1 EMAID in THB
฿10.52435928
|1 EMAID in TWD
NT$10.13822928
|1 EMAID in CHF
Fr0.2780136
|1 EMAID in HKD
HK$2.39709504
|1 EMAID in MAD
.د.م3.1199304