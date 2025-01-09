Prezzo di Lunyr (LUN)
Il prezzo attuale di Lunyr (LUN) oggi è 0.01395267 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 37.72K USD. Il prezzo di LUN a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Lunyr:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 0.02 USD
- Lunyr la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 2.70M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LUN in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LUN.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Lunyr a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lunyr in USD è stata di $ +0.0010228967.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lunyr in USD è stata di $ +0.0054575254.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lunyr in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ +0.0010228967
|+7.33%
|60 giorni
|$ +0.0054575254
|+39.11%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Lunyr: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
+5.45%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
Lunyr (pronounced Lunar), however, is one of the most unique implementations of blockchain yet, aiming to be a decentralized, and peer-to-peer knowledge database, aka the “Blockchain-based Wikipedia”. It strives to be the most innovative and comprehensive source of knowledge in domains like crypto projects, technology, finance, law, investment, and more, on the web. The cofounders of Lunyr are Arnold Pham, Andrew Tran, and Christopher Smith. The Lunyr ICO ended on 26th April 2017, with around USD 0.3 million in capital being generated. The open beta was then launched on 30th January 2018. It is based on the Ethereum network. The reward system which enables writers to earn rewards for authoring articles was also launched at the same time, allowing writers to earn LUN coins in exchange for quality pieces. Initially, Lunyr will mostly focus on the world of cryptocurrencies and related domains, with emphasis on up and coming projects. After an active and dedicated community of readers and writers is developed, Lunyr will branch into other areas such as science and technology, investment, finance, etc. Lunyr is unique in its vision, and usage of the blockchain technology in order to provide a comprehensive, decentralised, crowdsource, and peer-reviewed vault of knowledge, open and free to everyone. Lunyr aims to not only be a knowledge encyclopedia for the web, but also intends to enhance the blockchain technology by giving DApps (Decentralised Applications) the ability to tap into the knowledge base and access real-time data. This innovative feature can be used in applications ranging from Virtual Reality to Artificial Intelligence. The decentralised and peer-to-peer nature of Lunyr allows all content on the knowledge-base to be free from manipulation, and censorship. Since all submissions are peer-reviewed by the community, the chances of incorrect or dubious data making its way onto the encyclopedia are very low.
