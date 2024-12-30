Prezzo di Lotty (LOTTY)
Il prezzo attuale di Lotty (LOTTY) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 187.54K USD. Il prezzo di LOTTY a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Lotty:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 29.20 USD
- Lotty la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è --
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 686.61B USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LOTTY in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LOTTY.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Lotty a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotty in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotty in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotty in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|--
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|-5.74%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+22.73%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Lotty: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
--
--
-0.41%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? Lotty is the ultimate token that offers maximum utility by giving their holders the chance to share up to $1 billion. We have access to more than 50+ lotteries around the world in 18 countries (and more soon). We offer our holders the chance to win real-world lottery prizes by buying our token. What makes your project unique? What makes our project unique is the utility that we offer to our holders. By just holding one token, holders will get a chance to share in multiple lottery prizes. We will also offer direct buy of these lotteries soon on our website. History of your project. Our project started last May 30, 2023. Since then we have had multiple engagements to provide our holders the best utility. Just recently we initiated a collaboration with Arcadia (https://twitter.com/arcadia_fun). What’s next for your project? We will launch a staking mechanism on our website soon. Holders who stake will get added rewards other than the main utility of our token which is the chance to share in the winnings of real-world lotteries. Another thing that is up next for our project is the option for users to purchase lottery tickets of their choice on our website. This is coming real soon. What can your token be used for? It can be used to get a chance to share in real-world lottery prizes of over 50+ lotteries in 18 countries around the world. Soon, they can use the token to stake and get additional rewards. We have other plans for the token, but it is still too early, we are finalizing a lot of things.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
