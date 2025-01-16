Prezzo di Lotion Coin (LOTION)
Il prezzo attuale di Lotion Coin (LOTION) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 334.21K USD. Il prezzo di LOTION a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di Lotion Coin:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è $ 7.23K USD
- Lotion Coin la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è -5.63%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 973.16M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LOTION in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LOTION.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di Lotion Coin a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotion Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotion Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di Lotion Coin in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|-5.63%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|--
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di Lotion Coin: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
+1.56%
-5.63%
-49.01%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
LotionAI is an innovative platform that combines artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, enabling users to create custom AI chat agents integrated into social channels or websites. Powered by the native $LOTION token, the platform unlocks premium features and provides a token-driven economy where participants directly benefit from the platform's growth and improvements. The core vision of LotionAI is to empower users to launch and customize AI agents while leveraging the transparency and decentralization of blockchain technology. The platform addresses a growing demand for AI-driven solutions by making these tools more accessible and integrating them with the financial and governance opportunities enabled by Web3. The team behind LotionAI has deep roots in the AI and Web3 ecosystem, with origins dating back to work at Google Brain and experience across Series A–B startups in the deep learning sector. After successfully launching an AI agent project for small businesses in the Web2 space, the team recognized the transformative potential of combining AI with crypto. This realization inspired the creation of LotionAI—a platform designed to push the boundaries of decentralized AI innovation. Key features of LotionAI include: 1. Token-Powered AI Agents: Users need $LOTION tokens to create or upgrade custom AI agents. 2. Premium Functionalities: Advanced features, such as enhanced memory and specialized integrations, require holding or spending $LOTION tokens. 3. Community Rewards & Governance: The platform envisions a future where $LOTION token holders can earn rewards and vote on key decisions, influencing the trajectory of LotionAI. The team’s roadmap focuses on expanding the functionality of AI agents to handle advanced tasks, such as scheduling, e-commerce integration, and multi-step workflows. Future goals include enabling community governance, where token holders influence feature rollouts and partnerships, as well as deepening integration with businesses and social platforms. LotionAI represents a forward-thinking approach to combining approachable AI tools with the economic opportunities of blockchain. By providing transparency in agent creation and fostering a decentralized ecosystem, LotionAI aims to redefine how AI is used in business and social contexts, creating value for both users and token holders.
MEXC è il principale exchange di criptovalute di cui si fidano oltre 10 milioni di utenti in tutto il mondo. È rinomato come l'exchange con la più ampia selezione di token, i listing più rapidi di token e le commissioni di trading più basse sul mercato. Iscriviti subito a MEXC per provare una liquidità di alto livello e le commissioni più competitive sul mercato!
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
|1 LOTION in AUD
A$--
|1 LOTION in GBP
￡--
|1 LOTION in EUR
€--
|1 LOTION in USD
$--
|1 LOTION in MYR
RM--
|1 LOTION in TRY
₺--
|1 LOTION in JPY
¥--
|1 LOTION in RUB
₽--
|1 LOTION in INR
₹--
|1 LOTION in IDR
Rp--
|1 LOTION in PHP
₱--
|1 LOTION in EGP
￡E.--
|1 LOTION in BRL
R$--
|1 LOTION in CAD
C$--
|1 LOTION in BDT
৳--
|1 LOTION in NGN
₦--
|1 LOTION in UAH
₴--
|1 LOTION in VES
Bs--
|1 LOTION in PKR
Rs--
|1 LOTION in KZT
₸--
|1 LOTION in THB
฿--
|1 LOTION in TWD
NT$--
|1 LOTION in CHF
Fr--
|1 LOTION in HKD
HK$--
|1 LOTION in MAD
.د.م--