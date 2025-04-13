Prezzo di LitLab Games (LITT)
Il prezzo attuale di LitLab Games (LITT) oggi è 0 USD. Ha una capitalizzazione di mercato attuale di $ 188.38K USD. Il prezzo di LITT a USD è aggiornato in tempo reale.
Principali performance di mercato di LitLab Games:
- il volume di trading nelle 24 ore è -- USD
- LitLab Games la variazione di prezzo nell'arco della giornata è +2.58%
- Ha una fornitura circolante di 826.39M USD
Ricevi aggiornamenti in tempo reale sul prezzo di LITT in USD su MEXC: rimani informato con i dati e le analisi di mercato più recenti. È essenziale per prendere decisioni di trading intelligenti nel frenetico mercato delle criptovalute. MEXC è la tua piattaforma di riferimento per le informazioni più accurate sui prezzi di LITT.
Durante la giornata di oggi, la variazione di prezzo di LitLab Games a USD è stata $ 0.
Negli ultimi 30 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LitLab Games in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 60 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LitLab Games in USD è stata di $ 0.
Negli ultimi 90 giorni, la variazione di prezzo di LitLab Games in USD è stata di $ 0.
|Periodo
|Variazione (USD)
|Variazione (%)
|Oggi
|$ 0
|+2.58%
|30 giorni
|$ 0
|+17.93%
|60 giorni
|$ 0
|+45.81%
|90 giorni
|$ 0
|--
Scopri l'ultima analisi dei prezzi di LitLab Games: minimo e massimo delle 24 ore, ATH e variazioni giornaliere:
-0.63%
+2.58%
+1.18%
Approfondisci le statistiche di mercato: capitalizzazione di mercato, volume 24h e fornitura:
What is the project about? LitLab Games is a AAA video game publisher focused in esports. The company is led by experts in the video game, esports and web3 industry with successes in previous startups. LitLab is the first Esports developer and publisher launching games backed by blockchain technology with a crypto-based economy. What makes your project unique? LitLab believes in the independent professional gamer. A player who will be able to monetize his dedication and skill without having to rely on streaming platforms or creating contents as the main way of income, which right now it only applies to a few of the elite influencers. History of your project. LitLab games was founded in early 2022 and started producing its first video game called CyberTitans. The alpha version was ready for September 2022 and Beta version on October 2022. The team went to DreamHack (one of the biggest Esport events in Europe) and since then new versions have been updated each 2 weeks, making CyberTitans one of the most played web3 games right now with a DAU over 650+. What’s next for your project? LitLab's roadmap is aiming now a profile 2.0 in order to integrate NFTs in-game and customizable assets. After that the mobile version will be available in Q4 of this coming year. Next milestone will be start creating a new video game, as the company aims to create 5 games in 5 years. What can your token be used for? The token will be the engine of the ecosystem in different ways; gamers will compete for LITT in different ways (quick games, tournaments, grand slams, Esports circuit…), to acquire NFTs in the future LitLab’s marketplace and unlock different characteristics, in order to have organization/guild licenses, farming pools or even purchasing tournament tickets.
I prezzi delle criptovalute sono soggetti a elevati rischi di mercato e volatilità dei prezzi. Dovresti investire in progetti e prodotti che conosci e di cui comprendi i rischi connessi. Dovresti considerare attentamente la tua esperienza di investimento, la tua situazione finanziaria, gli obiettivi di investimento e la tolleranza al rischio e consultare un consulente finanziario indipendente prima di effettuare qualsiasi investimento. Questo materiale non deve essere interpretato come consulenza finanziaria. La performance passata non è un indicatore affidabile della performance futura. Il valore del tuo investimento può aumentare o diminuire e potresti non recuperare l'importo investito. Sei l'unico responsabile delle tue decisioni di investimento. MEXC non è responsabile per eventuali perdite che potresti subire. Per ulteriori informazioni, fai riferimento alle nostre Condizioni d'uso e Avviso di rischio. Tieni inoltre presente che i dati relativi alla suddetta criptovaluta qui presentata (come il suo attuale prezzo in tempo reale) si basano su fonti di terze parti. Sono presentati "così come sono" e solo a scopo informativo, senza dichiarazioni o garanzie di alcun tipo. Anche i collegamenti forniti a siti di terze parti non sono sotto il controllo di MEXC. MEXC non è responsabile dell'affidabilità e dell'accuratezza di tali siti di terze parti e dei loro contenuti.
